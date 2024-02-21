Mutual respect and collaboration are keys for Lincoln Riley at USC in 2024

A lot of themes emerged from Lincoln Riley and the new members of his defensive coaching staff at USC last week when they met the media. One of the themes which really came through as a centerpiece of the media availability session was mutuality. These guys are in this thing together.

In the NIL space, there is something called a “collective.” This USC defensive coaching staff is a collective. It’s not about one guy calling the shots. It’s about a group of really talented coaches working together to create the best results for this USC defense. It’s hard not to get very, very excited about this group and what it is capable of achieving for USC.

Let’s go inside this theme of collaboration, as viewed through the comments made by USC’s coaches:

ERIC HENDERSON AND D'ANTON LYNN

Lincoln Riley specifically mentioned that Eric Henderson “had mutual connections with coach (D’Anton) Lynn,” and saw that as part of the reason to bring them together on USC’s defensive staff. Having coaches who are connected really mattered to Riley in assembling this staff.

MATT ENTZ SHARED LINCOLN RILEY'S EXCITEMENT

Matt Entz “was just as excited as I was,” Riley said about the idea of working to fix USC’s defense. Everyone is buying into the same thing at USC.

LYNN THE LISTENER

Riley said D’Anton Lynn “wants to listen and wants it to be very collaborative” when USC’s defensive coaches create their larger plan and formulate their ideas for developing this defense.

COACHING THE COACHES

Riley said he was impressed by how D’Anton Lynn teaches other coaches. How coaches work with each other and share information is so important in the new philosophy and blueprint formulated at USC.

ONE WAY, SHARED BY ALL

Lynn specifically said “There’s going to be one way. It’s not going to be everyone’s way.” Everyone will contribute to the plan, but it’s not going to be one guy dominating the room. Coaches will contribute opinions, not impose them. The framework for collaboration is in place at USC.

