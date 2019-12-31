‘Mutual interest’ between Wake Forest transfer QB Jamie Newman and Oregon football

Justin Herbert has one more day in an Oregon Ducks uniform.

The hometown hero senior quarterback from Sheldon High School in Eugene, Oregon will play in his final season as a Duck on Wednesday in the 106th chapter of the Rose Bowl. From earning his first career start vs. Washington his freshman year and a 4-8 record in his first year as a starter, to leading the No. 6 Oregon Ducks to the prestigious ‘Granddaddy of Them All,' it has been one heck of a career for Herbert.

While Herbert's career will not be forgotten, we can't help but wonder who will take the reigns of Oregon football next season at quarterback?

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Redshirt freshman Tyler Shough? An incoming talented prospect such as Jay Butterfield or Robby Ashford? Or will the Ducks look for someone through the transfer portal? Just maybe…

On Tuesday, it has been reported by Les Johns, that Wake Forest quarterback Jamie Newman has entered the NCAA transfer portal.

BREAKING: Wake Forest redshirt junior quarterback Jamie Newman is entering the NCAA Transfer Portal. https://t.co/pUjvRaEVgU pic.twitter.com/5ATDuBmQ5X — Les Johns (@Les_Johns) December 31, 2019

Wake Forest QB Jamie Newman, who threw for 2,868 yards & 26 TDs & rushed for 574 yards this season, is leaving Wake as a grad transfer for his final season — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) December 31, 2019

Hours later, Newman and Oregon were already linked, reported by Pete Thamel of Bleacher Report:

Story continues

Sources: There's mutual interest between former Wake Forest QB Jamie Newman and Oregon. The Ducks have emerged as the favorite for the Wake Forest transfer. Big void in Eugene with the departure of Justin Herbert. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) December 31, 2019

With the Demon Deacons, the 6-foot-4, 230-pound junior threw for 26 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. Newman became the starter and finished the season with a 3-1 record. He would be able to play right away with one season of eligibilty left.

Newman was a three-star prospect and ranked the No. 4 quarterback from the state of Carolina.

Who will be Justin Herbert's successor next season? Whoever that person may be, there are big shoes to be filled.

Mutual interest between Wake Forest transfer QB Jamie Newman and Oregon football originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest