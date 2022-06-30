Mutual interest between Nets, JaVale McGee

Brian Lewis: I’m told there is mutual interest between the #Nets and JaVale McGee. Can also confirm report by @Ian Begley that Brooklyn free agent center Andre Drummond is getting feelers from the #Knicks. #nyk #NBA

Source: Twitter @NYPost_Lewis

John Gambadoro: Hearing Javale McGee wants a multi-year deal and has several teams interested – Milwaukee, Dallas, Brooklyn. Not sure if Phoenix would go two years. Miami has emerged as the favorite for Jae Crowder. -via Twitter / June 30, 2022

Duane Rankin: Real cleates. Deputy Dog socks. “I like to have fun.” Kenneth Faried in the building for JaVale McGee’s JUGLIFE charity softball game. #Suns -via Twitter @DuaneRankin / June 22, 2022

Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic shared to Twitter on Monday an updated list of celebrity participants at Phoenix Suns center JaVale McGee’s upcoming charity softball game. Several of McGee’s teammates are slated to attend, including Chris Paul, Devin Booker, Mikal Bridges, Cameron Payne, Cameron Johnson, Landry Shamet, Torrey Craig, and Ish Wainwright. Suns GM James Jones is also on the list of participants. One prominent figure missing from the list though is Ayton. At such a Suns-heavy event, his absence here feels very loud (and potentially serves as a hint that he plans to leave the team). -via Larry Brown Sports / June 21, 2022