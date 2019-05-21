“Mutual agreement” between Bucs and Gerald McCoy is anything but mutual

Several years ago, multiple NFL teams tried to characterize the decision to fire a coach as a “mutual agreement to part ways.” One team is trying to apply that approach in a new context.

The press release from the Buccaneers regarding the separation with defensive tackle Gerald McCoy couches the move as a mutual agreement, but it was anything but mutual. The Buccaneers cut McCoy, plain and simple.

They cut him because they didn’t want to pay him $13 million this season. They cut him before he could show up for offseason workouts and training camp and potentially suffer an injury while working out on team property that could put them on the hook for the $13 million. They cut him after trying to trade him to another team, and after determining McCoy wouldn’t agree to reduce his pay.

While McCoy may have wanted out, his desire was coincidental to the outcome. The Bucs wanted to move on, and using a term like “mutual agreement to part ways” takes some of the sting out of cutting one of the few bright sports the roster has had in the past decade.

Coach Bruce Arians made it clear earlier this year that McCoy’s status was tenuous, based on his salary.

“The financial is a big part of it,” Arians said in March. “I’ve got to evaluate him. I mean, guys when they age, it’s different. Usually they’re at the age when they get paid the most and the production doesn’t match. It’s a what-have-you-done-for-me-lately business. It’s hard. It’s cold. That’s it.”

But it’s a little less hard and a little less cold if the “it” can be described as a “mutual parting.” It’s definitely not mutual, as will be proven when someone else doesn’t pay McCoy the $13 million for 2019 that he was due to earn from the Buccaneers.