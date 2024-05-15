Muth scratched from Preakness, opening Triple Crown door for Arkansas-owned Mystik Dan

BALTIMORE – An Arkansas Derby rematch between Muth and Kentucky Derby-winner Mystik Dan will not happen this weekend at the Preakness Stakes.

Muth, the morning line favorite, was scratched Wednesday after famed trainer Bob Baffert said the 3-year-old colt had a fever that spiked at 103.

Baffert told reporters he is sick about this decision but had to consider the welfare of the horse.

“We are sick about this. The horse had been doing really well,” Baffert said. “But we have to do what’s right by the horse.”

With Muth scratching, Mystik Dan, a 3-year-old colt owned in part by the Gasaway and Hamby families of Arkansas, will likely go off as the favorite.

Muth did not run the Kentucky Derby due to Baffert’s ban at Churchill Downs. The Hall of Fame trainer still has another horse, Imagination, in the race.

A win by at Mystik Dan at Pimlico would put him into contention for the Triple Crown. No horse has taken that title since Baffert’s Justify, which won the Kentucky Derby, Preakness and Belmont Stakes in 2018.

The Preakness runs Saturday at 5:50 p.m. CDT.

