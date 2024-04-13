Mustapha Bundu: Plymouth Argyle's 'Enigma' hailed after Pilgrims' win over Leicester City

Plymouth Argyle director of football Neil Dewsnip has praised striker Mustapha Bundu after his winning goal against Leicester City.

The Sierra Leone forward's first-half strike was the difference between the sides as the Pilgrims eased their Championship relegation worries.

It was his first goal in more than four months and just his third for the club.

"He's capable of that kind of performance, that kind of goal," Dewsnip told BBC Sport.

"It does fly over the railings in training every now and then, he's probably cost us a few footballs during the season, but tonight was his night.

"I thought it was really clever, really intelligent, passing it through people's legs where the goalkeeper can't react quick enough, credit to him, it was a really good goal."

Bundu has struggled to get a regular start for the Pilgrims - his appearance against Leicester was just his sixth start of the season and his only other goals have been a powerful free kick against Sheffield Wednesday in October and the equaliser in a 2-1 win over Stoke City on 2 December,

"He's an enigma," added Dewsnip.

"When he performs like he did in the first half I thought he was outstanding.

"He needs to do that more consistently. He needs to get fitter and stronger and maybe he can contribute even more."