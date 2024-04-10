Mustangs win in 5 innings over Defenders

Apr. 10—TURBOTVILLE — Relaxed might be too strong of a term, but the Midd-West softball team and particularly pitcher Miley Beachel decided to not put too much pressure on themselves Tuesday.

"I don't want to say carefree attitude," Beachel said. "We want it to be a little less stressful."

If their Heartland Athletic Conference-Division III game was sign of things to come, the Mustangs and Beachel's season should be a bit less nerve-wracking.

Beachel allowed just two base runners — both in the first inning — on her way to a five-inning no-hitter, and the Mustangs pounded 11 hits in a 10-0 win over the Defenders.

Midd-West coach Pete Voss wasn't sure what he would get from his Mustangs against last year's District 4 Class 3A runners-up.

"I was little concerned today when we showed up because we were really quiet," he said. "And maybe that's just going this team's M.O. They're quiet. They come do their job and get excited on the field.

"I'm OK with that."

Both teams got two runners on base in the first inning, but neither took advantage.

Beachel settled into a groove, retiring the final 13 hitters of the game, including 11 by strikeout. She finished with 12 strikeouts and one hit batter. Just one ball left the infield against the junior, a foul pop caught by left fielder Teagan Schreffler for the first out of the bottom of the first.

The Mustangs (2-0 overall and HAC-III) broke through in the bottom of the second. Schreffler singled to open the inning, and she went to second on an outfield error. Mckennin Voss was hit by a pitch, and Jayda Dunn reached on an error to load the bases.

No. 9 hitter Briahna Keister then singled home two runs, followed by her sister Rachel, who added a two-run single to give Midd-West a 4-0 lead. Those two key hits were something the Mustangs weren't able to get in their first victory — a 2-0 win over Southern Columbia.

"I told the girls there are some days where one of the three phases weren't going to be good — against Southern it was the offense — but we played great defense and had an outstanding performance from Miley," Pete Voss said. "We had all three phases today."

Beachel added, "When we hit, it makes my life easier in the circle."

Madi Swineford singled to open the third, but was thrown out at third on Schreffler's double. Mckennin Voss followed with a single, before Dunn singled home two runs for a 6-0 lead.

Storm Wilt doubled to open the fourth, and she scored on Schreffler's two-out single for a 7-0 lead. Schreffler finished 3-for-3.

The Defenders (2-4, 0-1) struggled in the field, and the Mustangs took advantage to score three more runs for a 10-0 lead. A run scored on an error, another run came home on a passed ball, and Wilt had a sacrifice fly.

------

MIDD-WEST 10, WARRIOR RUN 0 (5 INN.)

Midd-West;043;12;— 10-11-1

Warrior Run;000;00;— 0-0-4

Miley Beachel and Mckennin Voss. Mackenzie Heyler, Makenzie Litchard (5) and Lakesha Hauck.

WP: Beachel; LP: Heyler.

Midd-West: Rachel Keister, 1-for-4, 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Storm Wilt, 2-for-3, double, run, RBI; Madi Swineford, 2-for-3; Teagan Schreffler 3-for-3, double 2 runs, RBI; Voss, 1-for-1, 2 runs; Jayda Dunn, 1-for-3, run, 2 RBIs; Briahna Keister 2-for-3, run, 2 RBIs.