Mustangs go undefeated once again on the weekend

Jun. 16—The Mustangs shook off their previous two-game losing streak by creating a new winning streak to build on through the weekend.

The start of a successful weekend for St. Joseph came on a night when the baseball club donned its alter ego in the St. Joseph Tenderloins on Saturday night against the Sedalia Bombers.

Starting pitcher for the Tenderloins Denton Biller proved to be huge for St. Joseph on its way to a 2-1 victory in 10 innings. Many Bomber batters fell victim to the velocity of Biller's pitches, as the former Mid-Buchanan Dragon struck out 10 batters in five innings pitched. Biller retired the side in two of the five innings to keep Sedalia at bay before Bronco Witt and Michael Infranca would finish out the game and improve the Mustangs' current win streak to two.

Sunday's road contest against Nevada was more of a roller coaster ride than a smooth sailing one. The Mustangs found themselves down 3-1 following the third inning on Sunday, but would quickly turn things around to jump back ahead 4-3 after the fifth inning. Still, the Griffons would not go away quietly. Even with the St. Joseph lead up to 7-3 heading into the bottom of the seventh, Nevada found life by scoring three runs to reduce the Mustang lead to one heading into the final two innings. St. Joseph would keep its foot on the gas just a bit longer by scoring three more runs in the top of the eighth to prevail 10-6 and extend the win streak to three games.

