Mustangs sweep weekend, stay undefeated

Jun. 9—The Chillicothe Mudcats had two cracks at the St. Joseph Mustangs, nearly snapping St. Joe's perfect season, but could not extinguish the Mustangs' hot streak.

The Mustangs improved to 11-0 over the weekend, topping Chillicothe in both games played over the MINK League foe in which the two teams faced off at each other's home stadiums.

On Saturday at Phil Welch, the Mustangs and Mudcats played the game of back-and-forth early. Two lead changes in the first three innings made for a competitive battle the Mustangs weren't used to. The Mudcats would strike first on the scoreboard, and would eventually find themselves ahead 6-3 heading into the bottom of the ninth. A deficit like that late in the contest isn't something the Mustangs were used to either, but still weathered the storm.

The Mustangs scored four runs in the bottom of the ninth to keep their undefeated season alive, and claim victory over the Mudcats 7-6.

On Sunday, the two teams met again out east in Chillicothe. The Mustangs picked up where they left off, and scored the game's first seven runs before cruising to a 12-5 win and extending the win streak to 11 games. Mustangs right fielder Frank Gall went 3-4 in the game with two runs and two RBIs.

The Mustangs will get a day off from competition on Monday, but will hit the road again on Tuesday for a date with the Jefferson City Renegades in the second matchup of the season between the two teams.

