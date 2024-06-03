Mustangs sweep the weekend, stay undefeated

Jun. 2—The St. Joseph Mustangs continue their hot start to the 2024 season as they look to reclaim the MINK League title by season's end.

The Mustangs went into this weekend with a 2-0 start to the year, and came out with a 4-0 improvement with wins over Jefferson City on Saturday and Carroll on Sunday.

In a rematch of the MINK League Championship Series on Saturday against the Renegades of Jefferson City, the Mustangs turned to the strong-armed pitching of former Mid-Buchanan Dragon Denton Biller. Biller would make do of his three innings on the mound, striking out five and retiring the side in the second inning while only giving up two hits.

The Saturday bout at Phil Welch was neck and neck through six innings, but a seventh inning RBI by Jordan Black would break the tie and ultimately end up being the game-winning run that helped the Mustangs claim victory 3-2.

On Sunday, the Mustangs took to the road for their first road contest on the season in Carroll, Iowa against the Merchants. Picking up the fourth win of the season to maintain a perfect season didn't come without some drama. The Mustangs found themselves in a 3-1 hole heading into the ninth inning against Carroll, leaving all things down to the top of the inning to prolong the game.

A two-run home run by Emporia State Hornet Dom Felix tied the game at 3 and would ultimately send the game to extra innings to decide a winner. Both teams came away empty in the 10th, but St. Joseph exploded for four runs in the 11th while the Merchants could only muster one run in the inning, allowing the Mustangs to win 7-4 and improve to a 4-0 record.