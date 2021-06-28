Mustangs rally in final inning to stun Outlaws

Jun. 28—ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — The Joplin Outlaws finished on the wrong side of a nail biter for a second consecutive night against the St. Joseph Mustangs.

The Mustangs overcame a one-run deficit in the bottom of the ninth inning by plating two runs for a 3-2 win over Joplin on Sunday night at Phil Welch Stadium.

The Outlaws (9-8) plated a go-ahead run in the top of the eighth on an RBI double by Cade Lott that made it a 2-1 ballgame. However, St. Joseph (9-6) responded in the ninth by loading the bases with no outs before back-to-back runs were scored on consecutive walks.

The ninth inning saw St. Joseph benefit from three walks in total as well as one hit and one Joplin fielding error.

The Outlaws' shaky ninth inning spoiled an otherwise stellar night for their pitching staff. Starter Justin Schrader surrendered just four hits while striking out six in six scoreless innings before reliever Austin Gottula came on to limit St. Joseph to one run and one hit in two innings of work.

Closer Jake Algee was charged with the loss after allowing two runs — one earned — and one hit while walking three in the ninth inning.

Joplin got on the scoreboard first in the top of the first inning when Jeb Jenkins logged an RBI single to give his team an early 1-0 lead. It wasn't until the bottom of the seventh that the Mustangs broke the seal with a solo home run by Coleman Fenton to tie the score at 1-1.

Both teams finished with six hits in the game.

Joplin was paced offensively by Jenkins, who finished 2-for-4 with one RBI and one run scored. Brandon Ulmer, Lott, Lawson Faria and Drake Angeron tallied one hit apiece.

Mack Stephenson tossed a complete game for St. Joseph, limiting Joplin to two earned runs and striking out 11 in nine innings.

Chase Spoonemore went 2-for-3 to lead the Mustangs at the plate.

Joplin, positioned in second in the South Division standings and trailing Sedalia by one game, plays host to a team from the Show-Me League at 7 p.m. Monday at Joe Becker Stadium.