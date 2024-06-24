Mustangs notch 10th win in a row

Jun. 23—The St. Joseph Mustangs continue to assert themselves as the top team in the MINK League, winning their last 10 games and sweeping the weekend competition.

A stretch of non-MINK League competition proved to be rather competitive for the Mustangs. From Thursday, June 20, to Saturday, June 22, the Mustangs played the Kansas City Monarchs twice and the Ban Johnson Raiders once. Outside of an outlier 11-0 victory on Friday night against the Monarchs, the one other game against the Monarchs on Friday and Raiders on Saturday were both one-score victories. Both games saw the Mustangs trailing at one point before they would eventually find enough in the tank to tally wins.

Returning to league action on Sunday on the road, St. Joseph took to Nevada, where they own the season series against the Griffons. The Mustangs found themselves in yet another game trailing, down 3-2 to the Griffons heading into the fourth inning. A run scored in the top of the fourth and a monumental four runs scored in the top of the fifth proved to be the difference in order for the Mustangs to secure their 10th consecutive win.

Dom Felix recorded his second game in a row with a hit, going 3-5 with two runs and two RBIs to lead the Mustangs. The pitching combination of Denton Biller, Camden Lutz, Michael Infranca and Jaren Guck combined for 11 strikeouts on the evening.

The Mustangs will have a rare off day on Monday, but return to action on the road Tuesday to face Carroll. The Merchants account for the only two losses of the season suffered by the Mustangs.

Jacob Meikel can be reached at jacob.meikel@newspressnow.com.

Follow him on Twitter @NPNowMeikel.