Mustangs looking to make school history

May 28—Midd-West softball doubled its District 4 win total in softball in three days last week to qualify for today's District 4 Class 3A championship game.

The Mustangs have also clinched the school district's second-ever PIAA playoff berth with the semifinal victory on Friday over North Penn-Liberty. West Snyder made the PIAA playoffs in the final year before the jointure in 2004, and Middleburg, despite a streak of 18 straight district playoff berths at one point, never made the PIAA playoffs in softball.

The relatively young squad — catcher Storm Wilt, third baseman Mckennin Voss, and outfielder Teagan Schreffler are the only seniors on the roster — might not be aware of the history at its school, but the players do know what they want future groups to take from this run.

"I hope we can keep it building," sophomore Cali Sauer said after knocking in five runs in the two games, including the go-ahead single against the undefeated Mounties in the semifinals.

It's been a slow climb for the Mustangs. They just missed a playoff berth two seasons ago, before being bounced in the first round last year against Mifflinburg. The Mustangs are 14-6 on the season and all six losses were to teams that finished in the top four seeds in their respective classes in District 4 — South Williamsport, Loyalsock, Mifflinburg and Troy.

Midd-West coach Pete Voss knew his crew was capable of this kind of season. It was a matter of convincing his team that it was inside of them.

They weren't crisp despite a 12-2 five-inning win over Lourdes Regional in the quarterfinals — the school's first District 4 playoff victory since 2009 — and Pete Voss made it known in the post-game meeting that the Mustangs would have to raise their play to beat the undefeated Mounties, which hadn't lost to a District 4 team since dropping a district semifinal to Central Columbia in 2022.

"I wasn't surprised (we beat Liberty). The way we are playing, I just kind of expected it. We are trending in the right direction," Pete Voss said. "In the two games coming up, I expect us to go compete and have fun, play as hard as we can, and have the same energy (we had against Liberty)."

Midd-West dropped both games to Loyalsock this season, but after the second game, Pete Voss was pretty confident that wouldn't be the last time the two faced off.

"We're going to see them again in playoffs," Pete Voss said after a 4-2 loss on May 2. "For them to beat us for a third time, it's going to be really tough on them."

Midd-West's defense let it down late in that second loss to the Lancers, but that hasn't been a problem in these playoffs. It's been a boon for junior righty Miley Beachel, who has 169 strikeouts in 169 innings pitched this season. Beachel was just one of five pitchers to limit the Lancers (10.3 runs per game) to fewer than five runs.

Today's District 4 Class 3A championship contest is set for 4:30 p.m. between the Lancers (19-2) and the Mustangs at Elm Park in Williamsport. The winner of the game will host a PIAA playoff first-round game against the District 3 runner-up. Kutztown (17-5) and faces Littlestown (15-9) in the District 3 championship game today at 2 p.m. at Millersville University. The loser of the District 4 championship will make the trip to the District 2 champion. Mid-Valley and Holy Redeemer face off on Wednesday at 2:30 p.m. at the University of Scranton.