Mustangs fight for top spot in Bluegrass-West

Jun. 18—The Mustangs are on a hot streak, winning six in a row including defending their title at the Orient-Macksburg tournament Saturday. Murray is now 14-5 overall and 4-2 in the Bluegrass-West, one game behind Ankeny Christian (13-4, 7-1).

"We have been showing up and doing what we need to do to succeed," Coach Tessa Otto said. "We have had a lot of help from some young athletes this year. Our eighth-graders have stepped up to take on some key roles. Maliya Berry has started in left field this year and coming through with her bat as she is currently batting over .400. Gracie Mathes has exploded with her bat this year as well and playing right field. Aylah Miller has shown excellent strides at second base for us. Paisley VanWinkle had come through with some clutch hits when we need her."

Wednesday, the Mustangs had a big conference matchup against Ankeny Christian, and Murray came out on top 8-1.

Junior pitcher Presley VanWinkle had the win in the circle, throwing 12 strikeouts, six hits and allowing one run. On the plate she was 2-3 with a walk for three runs. Six of the Mustangs' runs came in the sixth inning.

"Junior Presley VanWinkle has been our rock in the circle for us this year," Otto said. "Her leadership and work ethic has truly been a staple to our defense and offense."

Presley leads the team with 30 hits, 21 runs and 21 RBIs. Berry is second in hits and runs with 25 and 17, respectively. Sophomore Keirsten Klein has 19 RBIs on 20 hits. Otto said Klein at third base has been an asset defensively for the team.

"Behind every good pitcher is a catcher working just as hard," Otto said. "Karina Romero continues to grow in that role as a sophomore."

With two eighth-graders in the outfield, freshman centerfielder Leah Frederick has had to step into a leadership role. "Senior leadership from Megan Henrichs and Cejay Kent has been vital to our success this year as well," she said. "Going forward we are focusing on learning from our errors and continuing to work on solid contact at the plate."

At the O-M tournament, the Mustangs defeated Melcher-Dallas 10-0 in game one followed by winning 13-1 over Panorama in game two. In the finals, they came out on top over Nodaway Valley 3-0.

Scoring for the Mustangs were Presley, Mathes and Romero. Mathes had an RBI and Presley struck out six batters in the championship win.

The Mustangs hosted Central Decatur Monday and will play at home against Mormon Trail tonight. Wednesday, they play Orient-Macksburg on the road.

Results from Monday's game not available at time of publication. Stats are from Bound.