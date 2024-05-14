Mustangs fall to Wildcats in D-IV district semifinal

May 14—Staff Report

DALTON — Grand Valley's softball team saw its postseason run end on Monday in Dalton.

The Mustangs fell to Mogadore 19-0 in a Division IV district Northeast 3 Dalton — Sectional/District sectional semifinal contest.

Mogadore, the No. 2 seed in the sectional-district, jumped on the scoreboard with four runs in the first inning, highlighted by a Lily Hotchkiss three-run homer.

GV (8-12) threatened to score in the top of the fourth inning, helped by two Wildcat errors, but couldn't push a run across.

Mogadore (17-5) put the game away with a 15-run fourth inning.

Wildcats pitcher Katie Gardner limited GV to just one hit with 10 strikeouts.

"Want to thank the girls for a good season and for the younger players, keep grinding and getting better," Mustangs coach Davey Rowland said. "We got a lot of potential if the work gets put in."

Mogadore is scheduled to play Salineville Southern at 5 p.m. on Wednesday for the district championship.

GV closes the regular season today at Edgewood.

FIELD 5, JEFFERSON 4

MOGADORE — The Falcons fell just short of defeating Field in a Division II sectional final game on Monday.

Field led led 2-0 after two innings. Both teams tallied a run in the third inning.

Jefferson scored a run in the fifth to draw within 3-2, before Field responded with two in the home half of the inning.

Jefferson posted two runs in the top of the sixth, but Field held on for the victory.

Marillia Mautz and Ada Sirrine led the Jefferson offense with three hits each, while Mia Contenza added two.

Matuz also clubbed a double.

Sirrine took the pitching loss. She gave up 11 hits, four earned runs and three walks.

Jefferson finished the season at 9-10.