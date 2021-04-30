Mustangs edged out for title at West Marshall

Apr. 30—STATE CENTER — Gatlin Boell shot a season-best score and Brian Nicholson had a career-best day but PCM's boys golf team finished one shot off a team title at West Marshall on Wednesday.

The Mustangs shot a 169 and finished one shot back of Boone (168) for second place. Grinnell had a 170 in third.

"It was a great day to play and a good meet for us to learn that every shot matters," PCM boys coach Mike Cardin said. "We continue to improve."

Boell and Andrew Mitchell both shot 40s to lead the Mustangs. Nicholson's career-best 44 was next and the final counting score of 45 came from Grant Van Veen.

Brayden Berger (49) and Gabe Lanphier (52) had non-counting scores.

Colo-NESCO's Austin Hennick had a 38 to win medalist honors. Seth Freese of East Marshall was the runner-up with a 39.

The rest of the nine-team field included West Marshall (176), East Marshall (184), Carlisle (188), Bondurant-Farrar (192), South Tama County (195) and Colo-NESCO (216).