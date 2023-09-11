Mustangs defeat Bison for first win of season

Sep. 11—Staff Report

It was a tough three weeks for the Grand Valley football team to start the 2023 season.

The Mustangs were outscored 105-0 by Conneaut, Edgewood and Pymatuning Valley.

But in Week 4, GV put together a solid 42-13 win over Beachwood to secure its first win of the season.

The Mustangs built upon a 21 first-point first quarter lead.

"The guys responded after a rough start to the season," GV coach Clint Nims said. "We will use this as a springboard to continue to get better."

Quarterback Sammy Goforth threw for 74 yards and two touchdowns.

Slot playerRobert Rogers caught both TD passes. He also returned an interception 42 yards for another score.

The Mustangs (1-3) will finally play at home on Friday, taking on Wickliffe.

PLAYERS STEP UP FOR DRAGONS

Lakeside, another team on a bad stretch with two straight losses, traveled to Pepper Pike on Friday and brought back a 36-0 win over Orange.

The Dragons (2-2) were without key players, but others stepped up in the win.

Sophomore Matthew Wagner caught two passes for 89 yards, including a 72 yarder for a TD to get Lakeside going.

Alex DiSalvatore went 12 of 16 for 233 yards. Nate Bartone led the ground game with 81 yards and two scores, while Caleb Stitt chipped in with 76 yards.

"Proud of how all of our guys stepped up this week," Lakeside coach Buzz Edwards said. "We have some really, really experienced juniors and seniors that have played a ton of football for us, but we are still a very young team starting six sophomores.

"We're starting to see some others step up and earn opportunities to get out there too. It's been fun to watch our guys challenge each other and grow as a team."

Edwards cited sophomores Sincere Turner (wide receiver-defensive back), Tierre Anderson (linebacker), Jamille Massengill (cornerback) and Chris McEachin (defensive end) and freshman Paul Siler (offensive line) for stepping up in the win.

Lakeside hosts West Geauga (0-4) on Friday night.

EAGLES STAY UNDEFEATED

Geneva played at Lutheran West on Friday.

The Eagles were methodical in a 35-7 win, improving to 4-0 on the season, as all three phases of the game were in sync.

Geneva scored TDs in all four quarters, including 14 points in the final period.

Bryce Peet led the Eagles' 241-yard rushing attack with 121. Luke Smith had 61 yards and Hayden Diemer chipped in with 61.

"We played well in all phases of the game," Eagles coach Don Shymske said. "Our defensive line did a tremendous job controlling the line of scrimmage. We ran the ball on offense effectively and hit some key passes when needed."

Geneva hosts Perry in a battle of 4-0 teams on Friday at Spire Academy.

BLUE STREAKS CLAIM 3RD STRAIGHT

After an opening-season loss to Perry, Madison has captured three straight wins, including 35-25 over West Geauga on Friday night.

Madison gained 206 yards rushing and 140 passing.

Blue Streaks QB Carson Alley rushed for 98 yards and two scores. Dominic Lawrence threw a 60-yard TD pass to Knolan Albert.

James Poe added two rushing TDs.

"Our offense did a great job of running the football and made a few big plays in the passing game," Madison coach Mike Gilligan said. "Our defense was able to slow down their RPO game and forced them to throw the ball.

"Our special teams were solid and gave

us great field position."

The Blue Streaks are scheduled to host Orange on Thursday.