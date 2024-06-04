Mustangs advance to quarterfinals

Jun. 4—MIDDLEBURG — One would think an 0-2 count to a freshman No. 9 hitter would invoke some nerves for Midd-West's Briahna Keister.

And it did.

"I was a little nervous," said the second baseman, whose teammates call her "Breezy."

And she was only a little nervous, as proven when Keister ripped a single to right field that gave Midd-West a lead in the bottom of the second inning Monday. That sparked her 3-for-3 day as the Mustangs won their first PIAA softball playoff game in school history, 6-2, at Sports Boosters Athletic Park.

"Confidence is the fourth element (pitching, hitting and defense the other three) in this game. Right now, they are a very confident group," Midd-West coach Pete Voss said. "And I don't want to mess with it much. I just tell them, 'You guys are in control. Play your game.'

"And that's what they've been doing."

Midd-West improved to 16-6 on the season, and will face Philadelphia Catholic League champion Conwell-Egan (14-3), an 11-1 winner over District 11 champion Palisades, in Thursday's quarterfinals. Littlestown, the District 3 runner up, finished its season at 15-9.

The visiting Bolts had a chance to take an early lead in the second inning, but Mustangs pitcher Miley Beachel was able to escape the jam. Isabella Olivera was hit by a pitch, and Ashlyn Gorsuch pinch ran. After a sacrifice bunt attempt turned into a pop out to Beachel, Reese Rucker was able to get a sacrifice down. Gorsuch moved to third base when the Mustangs left the bag uncovered. Beachel got a strikeout to end the threat.

The Mustangs answered in the bottom of the second. Cali Sauer singled with one out, and Mckennin Voss reached on an error. After a strikeout, Keister quickly fouled off the first two pitches before driving home the first run of the game with a single.

"This has been a really good experience, and I'm glad I get to experience it," Keister said. "We've definitely have been picking each other up more as a team, and it's really shown (over the last couple of weeks)."

Beachel would settle in for the next four innings, retiring 12 straight Littlestown hitters. She capped the streak by striking out the side in the fifth, the final out was the junior righty's 300th career strikeout.

Midd-West would extend its lead to 3-0 in the fourth thanks to Sauer and Keister once again.

Sauer walked and was sacrificed to second. She stole third ahead of a strikeout. Keister — a lefty — then flicked a ball between shortstop and third to plate Sauer. Littlestown shortstop Adyson Popoff made a great diving, back-handed stop, but she threw the ball away, allowing Keister to take second. Beachel followed with an infield single. Keister was able to score for a 3-0 lead when the ball was thrown away.

Midd-West created another run in the fifth when Jayda Dunn and Teagan Schreffler each singled to put runners on the corners with one out. Schreffler broke for second, and Littlestown's second baseman couldn't hang on to the ball as Dunn scored from third for a 4-0 lead. Midd-West then loaded the bases with one out, but Bolts pitcher Alexis Stonesifer escaped the jam with a pop out and called third strike.

"(Alexis) did a great a job. Alexis is our third starter, and to step in that late in the season, and pitch in the district final along with start a state playoff game, that can only help her and us down the road," Littlestown coach John Loveless said.

Hannah Barthel then led off the top of the sixth with a one-hop, ground-rule double to left field — the Bolts' first hit of the game — and scored on Libby Brown's RBI single. After the second out, a hit batsman would bring the tying run to the plate in Olivera — Littlestown's leading home run hitter. She had several good swings early in the game against Beachel, and worked the count to 3-2 in a nine-pitch at-bat before striking out to end the inning.

Midd-West would add two more runs in the bottom of the sixth. Keister beat out a bunt single, Beachel singled, and Rachel Keister beat out her sacrifice attempt for the third Mustangs hit of the inning. Storm Wilt followed with sacrifice fly for a 5-1 lead. The throw home got away from the catcher, and Beachel and Rachel Keister each moved up a base. That allowed Dunn to pick up an RBI on a groundout for a 6-2 lead.

"We played a little small ball, and that was what got things rolling," Pete Voss said. "It's nice when you hit top-to-bottom, but if one part of the order is picking up another part of the order, I'm fine with that, too."

Littlestown didn't go quietly in the top of the seventh.

Beachel recorded her ninth and final strikeout to open the inning, before back-to-back singles by Rucker and Emily Long. Barthel popped up to short left field, and Midd-West shortstop Rachel Keister was able to make an over-the-shoulder, basket catch for the second out of the inning. No. 9 hitter Keira Miller, who had struck out in each of her first two at-bats, lined a single to center to cut the Mustangs' lead to 6-2.

Brown then laced a ball to deep center, but got under the ball enough that Teagan Schreffler could track it down for the final out of the game.

"We have no seniors. Everybody is coming back next year. We made the district championship game, and now the goal (in 2025) is to win that," Loveless said. "Maybe make it to game two or game three (in the state playoffs), and get a chance to host next year."

PIAA CLASS 3A SOFTBALL TOURNAMENT

FIRST ROUND

at Sports Boosters Athletic Park, Middleburg

MIDD-WEST 6, LITTLESTOWN 2

Littlestown;000;001;1 — 2-5-5

Midd-West;010;212 — 6-10-0

Alexis Stonesifer and Sarah Loveless. Miley Beachel and Storm Wilt.

WP: Beachel; LP: Stonesifer.

Littlestown: Liv Brown 1-for-3, RBI; Reese Rucker 1-for-2, run; Emily Long 1-for-3; Hannah Barthel 1-for-3, double, run; Keira Miller 1-for-3, RBI.

Midd-West: Beachel 2-for-4, run; Jayda Dunn 1-for-4, run, RBI; Cali Sauer 2-for-3, 2 runs; Briahna Keister 3-for-3, 2 runs, 2 RBIs.