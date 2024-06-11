Mustang Baseball Complex packs in the fans on Monday

Jun. 11—DICKINSON — The fields are populated, the sidelines and bleachers feature fans and relatives cheering loudly and the concession stands are cranking out the goodies as area youth leagues are well into the summer calendar.

With recreational baseball, softball and soccer fields populated by burgeoning future star-athletes and their relatives, The Dickinson Press is going to try and cover youth and recreational sports — as much as time-allows — throughout the summer. On Monday, June 10, 2024, the Sanford Softball Complex and the Dickinson Mustang Baseball Complex were loaded with games — along with the soccer fields up the hill by the West River Community Center —

With that in mind, the Dickinson Mustang Baseball Complex saw a host of Monday, June 10 action, with results not yet posted on the league's website. The Dickinson Press will attempt to provide updates throughout the summer seasons for the 7/8 , 9/10 and 11/12 leagues as much as time allows, along with periodic galleries featuring the action on the field.

For more information about the Dickinson Mustang youth baseball organization, please keep reading The Dickinson Press and/or visit their website at

https://www.dixmustang.com/page/show/705351-home

.