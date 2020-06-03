MUST WATCH: Terry McLaurin jumped more than 20 feet to bring in highlight catch

Terry McLaurin made a tremendous impact for the redskins during his rookie season in 2019, including nearly breaking the organization's record for receiving yards by a first-year player despite missing two games.



With deep speed and precision route running McLaurin proved perhaps the lone bright spot from an otherwise dismal 3-13 Washington campaign last year. He made highlight reel plays, for sure, but a recent video circulated on Twitter showed just what a crazy athlete the former Ohio State player can be.





This, however, is nuts.

Terry McLaurin really jumped over 20 feet through the air to make this catch 😳 @TheTerry_25 @Redskins



(h/t drewbacca_hrrrgrgrar/reddit) pic.twitter.com/iZGB5pxH7Y



— The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) May 29, 2020

McLaurin long jumped more than 20 feet to bring down a deep sideline pass from Dwayne Haskins in a Week 15 loss to the Jets. In that game, McLaurin grabbed five passes for 130 yards and a touchdown.

That play is just crazy. Crazy. Still, it wasn't McLaurin's best catch of his rookie year.

This was.

TERRY MCLAURIN!



Unreal one-handed touchdown grab. #HTTR



📺: #WASvsGB on FOX

📱: NFL app // Yahoo Sports app

Watch free on mobile: https://t.co/D5AfU98qAh pic.twitter.com/OaLLDL51Ad











— NFL (@NFL) December 8, 2019

This kid is special. And he's just getting started.

