Must watch: T.J. Hockenson mic’d up for Week 7 victory over the Falcons

The Detroit Lions released their sights and sounds video recapping their Week 7 victory over the Atlanta Falcons and tight end T.J. Hockenson was mic’d up for the game.

Did you know last Sunday was tight ends day? Well if you didn’t, Hockenson is here to remind you. The camera mainly follows him around during warmups, but you get a look at a few other leaders making their pre-game speeches, including Matthew Stafford and Trey Flowers.

Once the game action starts, you are walked through the action by “Voice of the Lions” Dan Miller, who’s a perfect pairing of knowledge and excitement.

The Lions media team does a nice job cutting the video to explain the unusual situation at the end where the Lions are allowing Todd Gurley to score, setting up another dramatic comeback victory by Stafford.

And the icing on the cake — the touchdown that set up Matt Prater’s game-winning extra point, is thrown to none other than Hockenson.

You can watch the entire 10-plus-minute video in the clip below:

Spoiler

There are a lot of great moments in this video, but this is by far my favorite:

Siri, show me the greatest GIF of all time. pic.twitter.com/z6NqrSET5R — Pride of Detroit (@PrideOfDetroit) October 28, 2020



