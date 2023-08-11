Must-watch Saints players on offense in preseason Week 1

We’ve outlined the defensive players to watch in the first preseason game against the Chiefs this Sunday. The offense has a few players to watch as well. A lot of attention will be placed on watching if Derek Carr and his weapons are in sync. There are other players who come into Week 1 looking to capitalize on an opportunity or continue their momentum.

Here are players you should pay close attention to on offense:

Quarterback: Derek Carr

Carr is going to see his heaviest workload in a preseason game since 2018, and his performance is going to be examined very closely. How he performs in critical situations on third down and inside the red zone could be telling, though it’s important to remember that this is an exhibition game and it isn’t the end-all, be-all about him in 2023.

Honorable mentions: Jake Haener

The rookie has been impressive against the second- and third-string defenses, and he’ll play most of this game after Carr and Jameis Winston are put on ice.

Running back: Kendre Miller

Miller missed organized team activities rehabbing an injury from college. He has been well worth the wait. He has impressed since training camp began with explosiveness and fluid movement through drills. Miller doesn’t come into the game with anything to prove other than continuing what we’ve already seen from the rookie running back. Not signing Kareem Hunt could prove to be minor if Miller is what he has shown himself to be in training camp.

Honorable mentions: Kirk Merritt, Ellis Merriweather

Merritt and Merriweather round out the depth chart, and they need to prove to the Saints that the team doesn’t need any outside help at running back. Playing well not just as runners but as receivers and pass-protectors will go a long way.

Tight end: Foster Moreau

Moreau is an important player for the Saints this year as Juwan Johnson’s tag-team partner; he’s expected to play a big role as a run-blocker, but his well-established connection with Derek Carr could mean he sees more targets as a receiver than expected.

Honorable mentions: Jimmy Graham, J.P. Holtz

It remains to be seen whether Jesse James and Lucas Krull will be able to play after suffering injuries in practice, so Holtz will likely see a heavy workload after signing earlier this week. Graham is going to be suiting up for the first time since 2021.

Offensive tackle: Trevor Penning

Penning needs all the reps he can get, having entered the NFL as a raw prospect only to miss most of his rookie year to injuries. Every snap he can play is important to his overall development. He needs to show he’s improved in pass protection and keep his aggression in check when asked to get out in front of a runner.

Honorable mentions: Storm Norton

Landon Young went down with a knee injury Friday that’s going to sideline him for most of the preseason, opening the door for Norton to win the job as Ryan Ramczyk’s immediate backup. Norton has started quite a few games at right tackle in the NFL and is well-positioned to win a roster spot if he can hold up in pass protection.

Interior offensive line: James Hurst

Hurst has the ability to play the majority of the positions on the offensive line. His time in New Orleans has primarily been spent using that ability to fill in for injured starters. This camp he is in a battle for starting left guard with Andrus Peat. Peat is currently sidelined with an injury, which gives Hurst a chance to stake his claim for the job.

Honorable mentions: Lewis Kidd, Mark Evans II, Tommy Kraemer, Chuck Filiaga

The top seven or eight roster spots appear to be locked in along the line, so these guys are left on the outside looking in. They need to show some reliability and versatility to make their case.

Wide receiver: A.T. Perry

Perry is the first rookie to make our watchlist. He’s one of many wide receivers to watch in the first preseason game. The top three at the position are solidified, but you have a mix of veterans and late round to undrafted rookies battling for the next two to three spots. Perry was viewed as a late-round steal in the draft. He has put together some moments throughout camp, but will need a strong preseason to move into the fourth or fifth receiver slot.

Honorable mentions: Shaq Davis, Jontre Kirklin, Lynn Bowden

One of these young receivers could separate himself from the pack by making some plays on special teams. Don’t forget about journeymen veterans Bryan Edwards and James Washington, either.

