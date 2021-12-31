MUST-WATCH MATCHUP: Alabama WR Jameson Williams vs. Cincinnati DB Sauce Gardner

Alabama wide receiver Jameson Williams is only in his first season with the Crimson Tide, after spending his first two years with Ohio State. Though he hasn’t been in Tuscaloosa all too long, his impact has been massive.

In today’s Cotton Bowl College Football Playoff Semifinal matchup against Cincinnati, Williams will likely go toe-to-toe with one of the nations best defensive backs: Bearcats’ Ahmad ‘Sauce’ Gardner.

Two likely first-rounders in the upcoming 2022 NFL Draft will meet in a must-win contest that will send the winner to Indianapolis for a national championship.

Who will get the best of the other?

Williams is a speedy receiver that defensive backs still haven’t fully been able to cover. A defensive coordinators nightmare, especially considering the other lethal pass-catchers wearing crimson need to be covered, as well.

Gardner is lockdown. In fact, throughout the 2021 season to date, he has not allowed a receiver to eclipse 13 yards. Williams, though, has averaged ver 21 yards per catch this season.

How does the saying go, “A great force meets an immovable object?” Whatever it is, it might have to be renamed, “A Jameson Williams meets a Sauce Gardner.”

#Alabama WR Jameson Williams is averaging 21.3 yards per catch this season.#Cincinnati CB Sauce Gardner hasn’t given up more than 13 yards total in a single game this year. He’s also yet to allow a TD during his three year career. Two future 1st-rounders battling tomorrow. — Jordan Reid (@Jordan_Reid) December 30, 2021

