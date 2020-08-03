Must watch: Lonzo Ball halfcourt alley-oop to Zion Williamson

Damn. This is just a thing of beauty.

Lonzo Ball and Zion Williams have a connection on the court and the Grizzlies got a look at it up close and personal Monday.





NBA TV has another angle

Zo-to-Zion alley oops are always highlight reel material 🎥 pic.twitter.com/TSIQJg6mrw — NBA TV (@NBATV) August 3, 2020





In a must-win game for 0-2 New Orleans, Zion played more in the first half than we have seen recently, but he was still under 10 minutes total. He had 11 points on 5-of-11 shooting, leading an energized Pelicans team that led by seven at the half.

