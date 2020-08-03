Must watch: Lonzo Ball halfcourt alley-oop to Zion Williamson
Damn. This is just a thing of beauty.
Lonzo Ball and Zion Williams have a connection on the court and the Grizzlies got a look at it up close and personal Monday.
LONZO ALLEY
LONZO ALLEY

NBA TV has another angle
Zo-to-Zion alley oops are always highlight reel material

In a must-win game for 0-2 New Orleans, Zion played more in the first half than we have seen recently, but he was still under 10 minutes total. He had 11 points on 5-of-11 shooting, leading an energized Pelicans team that led by seven at the half.
