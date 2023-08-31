Must watch games in the early CFB season

Aug. 31—No matter how much you love football, the first three weeks of the college football season can be boring. Watching Georgia and Alabama beat up teams like UT Martin and UTEP can only entertain fans for so long. Of course, there are early contests that light up the minds of football fans. Games like Florida State vs LSU and Texas vs Alabama. But, those are just one game and fans have all Saturday to watch football. So, here are some must watch games in the first three weeks of the season that could turn out to be epic.

In week one, the obvious game to watch is the top ten match up between Florida State and LSU. But, that is at the end of the weekend on Sunday night. The most interesting game to watch on Saturday will be number 17 TCU vs Colorado. This will be NFL legend Deion Sanders' first game as head coach of the Buffaloes. Colorado hired coach Prime after he expressed interest in moving to a power five program and expectations are very high.

Sanders raised the Jackson State athletic department from the grave and led JSU to multiple SWAC titles before heading to Colorado. When he got there, he made his presence known with a massive overhaul of the roster. According to the Colorado Buffaloes Wire, coach Prime has brought in over 50 transfer players. This could be the makings of a resurgent Colorado program or a disaster and this game will be their first test.

On the other side is TCU, who made it to the college football playoff last season under head coach Sunny Dykes. After losing their quarterback Max Duggan to the NFL draft, the Horned Frogs will now be led by former Sooner Chandler Morris.

What makes this game interesting isn't the final score. TCU will likely win, but it's the coaches that are so exciting. Sunny Dykes is looking to cement himself as a top ten head coach in college football and coach Prime is looking to prove his coaching ability by revitalizing another struggling football program. And, if we are honest, no one makes a game exciting like Deion Sanders, even if he's on the sideline.

In week two, all eyes will be on Texas vs Alabama at 7:00 p.m. But, you may want to turn on the tv a little early to catch number 22 ranked Ole Miss who will travel to number 24 Tulane at 3:30. Normally this would be just like most other week two games. An SEC team doing a smaller program a favor by playing an early away game. However, Tulane has emerged as a solid football program and cemented themselves last year as a top 25 program in the country. Last season, Tulane defeated teams like Kansas State, Houston, and Cincinnati en route to a Cotton Bowl appearance where they shocked the nation by defeating top ten ranked USC, who many thought would be in the college football playoff.

Meanwhile in Oxford, Lane Kiffin and the Rebels have had an interesting off season. Many wonder about their quarterback situation. The Ole Miss QB room has three young men in it that could be starters anywhere else. At the time of writing, last year's starter Jaxson Dart is still number one on the depth chart. QB two and three are both transfers in Walker Howard and Spencer Sanders and many have wondered if Jaxson Dart is the bonafide starter. It's possible that head coach Lane Kiffin is allowing Dart to start, but will be quick to slot in Sanders if things go south. However, it is also possible that Kiffin will trot out multiple quarterbacks in and effort to find his guy.

Ole Miss and Tulane are two programs with big potential and even bigger expectations. A win in this game will be a major jump start to a successful season for the victor.

In week three, the match ups get a bit more interesting. Florida vs number 12 Tennessee could be interesting and TCU vs Houston has potential. However, the game to watch for some excitement is Arkansas vs BYU.

Though ESPN gives the Razorbacks at 77.5% chance of victory and last year they defeated the the Cougars 52-35, this contest is always entertaining. It was a back and forth, high scoring battle for the first three quarters last year. The Razorbacks and Cougars traded big plays and touchdowns leading to a very even game going into the second half. It wasn't until the fourth quarter that Arkansas really broke it open, led by QB KJ Jefferson, who is entering his fifth season with the Razorbacks and is arguably one of the best quarterbacks in the SEC.

No matter who you pull for or if you even care about either team, this game will be an entertaining one and a great way to gear up for the games that truly matter in week four.