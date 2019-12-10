MUST SEE: Watch this incredible angle of Terry McLaurin's one-handed TD

Terry McLaurin made the best catch of the Redskins season on Sunday in Green Bay. The rookie wideout's touchdown grab came late in the fourth quarter and brought the Redskins within one score of the Packers.

Of the play, McLaurin explained after the game he knew the ball was coming his way and he just wanted to make a play for his quarterback, and college teammate, Dwayne Haskins.

"I knew in that situation I was going to get the ball. So I just wanted to widen the hole for Dwayne," the rookie wideout said. "As soon as I hit my outside foot, he threw it, which is great timing. I stuck my hand out there and [the ball] stuck to it, so that's my first one-handed catch in my career."

The first one-handed catch of his career?

The catch, a leaping, one-handed stab at a football moving at rocket speed, seemed near impossible in real time. In fact, watching this video from Joe Glorioso, it might have been impossible after all.

Here's a view of the @TheTerry_25 TD that I can guarantee you haven't seen. I know a guy. #HTTR pic.twitter.com/qOVF0wZoaR — JoeGloFoto (@JoeGlo1) December 9, 2019

For McLaurin, it wasn't impossible after all.

