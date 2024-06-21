Must-see TV: What if the Wright brothers meet this season?

Jun. 21—I know it's only June, but I can't help but think about how neat it would be if Always Wright and the Rhode Island Rams face off with All Wright and the Valparaiso Beacons in the early parts of the 2024-25 college basketball season.

Schedules have yet to be released, but the opportunity would be there. Of course, they could be slated to play in the same early season tournament or just schedule one another for a nonconference matchup.

Rhode Island plays in the Atlantic 10 Conference while Valparaiso resides in the Missouri Valley Conference.

So, what if they were to meet before conference play begins? It isn't likely, but what if?

"Ooh. I'd be excited for that one. That's one I'd have to circle on my calendar," Always Wright said. "Getting to face your little brother and seeing what he's got. Definitely going to be some trash talking but nonetheless would be a fun challenge to face All and his team."

"That would be awesome. Facing Always would be a great test for not only me but our team," All Wright said. "There would be a lot of chatter and a lot of people in the stands wanting to see that for sure."

It isn't just one that you would have circled on your calendar, Always. So would a lot of the Joplin area. Some people in the stands excited for the matchup would be their mom and dad, Karina and Joe Wright, as well as potentially some fans from here in Joplin.

Speaking of the parents, even if they don't get this matchup, they'll be sure to attend multiple Division I college basketball games this year for their boys. All Wright, being in the Missouri Valley Conference, will be playing much closer to home than Always Wright.

"My parents are very supportive of both of us, so they'll try and make it to as many games as they can," Always Wright said.

All Wright will get a game at Great Southern Bank Arena at Missouri State in Springfield just an hour from home. There will be some other teams that are close by as well in the Midwest region like Southern Illinois and Drake universities.

That support system is something I see as a valuable asset for a college athlete. It's comforting knowing you will have people watching you.

I think it can be just as valuable to have someone to talk about the game with aside from people seen every day, such as a coach or teammate. These two will have that in each other and will be getting the same experience.

It's no secret that going to the Division I level is a tough task, but with an older brother to talk back and forth with, All Wright knows he will have help just a phone call away, especially because Always Wright has one year of Division I ball under his belt.

"It's going to be really important for me having Always here. Especially on those days where maybe I didn't shoot well or didn't have as good of a game," All Wright said.

Always Wright had advice for that transition to the top college level, as well.

"There's going to be a lot of rainy days. You just have to roll with the punches and keep on fighting through it," Always Wright said. "I've faced some of the same struggles early on in my career. Being able to fight through it and have that resilience, you'll make it a long ways."

All Wright is expected to get playing time as a freshman and potentially start right away. Always Wright played in 24 games as a freshman and started in four of them.

Another key to helping All Wright in his transition will be departing from Joplin High School after his junior year to finish up prep school at Link Year Academy in Branson, Missouri. He played on the PG Gold team at Link Prep.

"I think it helped my game tremendously. The physicality level and the talent level was a big difference," he said. "It matured me a little bit having to move out away from home my senior year.

"Saying that, it makes going into Valpo a lot easier. I would never say it makes it easy, but it's definitely easier than going straight from high school to college."

You can't bring these two up without talking about the names. The boys have gotten attention on social media where someone has shared that Always Wright is "the best name in college basketball."

Always Wright says he will have even more competition in that realm now that his brother is joining the collegiate ranks.

Both say the attention their names get is fun and all and that they enjoy having a good laugh with it, but the focus remains on what they're doing on the court.

The two are among few athletes in the Joplin area who have gone on to play Division I basketball. Some of the others are Jeff Hafer and the late Gary "Cat" Johnson. Always and All Wright will be the first brothers to both make that level once All Wright begins his career at Valparaiso.

"That's a great blessing. Being able to represent the area means a lot," Always Wright said.

Their dad played at Kansas State and then overseas as well. Their uncle, Felix, played in the NFL. So athletic success is in the family. All Wright talked about creating his own path and not necessarily walking in previous footsteps.

"You definitely want to forge your own path and still look back at their careers and see the struggles and greatness that they had," he said. "A lot of great advice coming from those two guys."

Lastly, who do you think was better when they reached the college level? Always, All or the man who taught them all they know?

"If he doesn't say we're better than him, he's lying. I won't accept any other answer," Always Wright said.

"Yeah, our dad is a confident guy as well. But if he doesn't say we're better than him, he's lying," All Wright added.

Joe Wright went through the different skills like ball handling, jumping, scoring, shooting, passing and rebounding and even more to talk about each of their talents. He talked about who has more or higher achievements from awards to tournament victories and everything accomplished.

Ultimately, he kept it humble and said "they probably got me."

The Wright family has accomplished plenty in the basketball world, and there is more to come.

Joe Wright believes it's even harder right now to climb the ranks in the basketball world because people see the glamour and money involved in the NBA and that everyone wants to be a part of that. Add in that football turns more athletes away because of head injuries.