Must-see TV: Thank you for your patience, kindness

Jun. 5—This is a piece I've been wanting to write for some time now, I just needed to wait until the prep sports season wound down and everything got less busy.

Allow me to take you back to November 2022. The two full-time sportswriters on staff were working their last weekend around Thanksgiving that year. My grandpa passed away that weekend and my wife was eight months pregnant.

There was a lot of responsibility coming my way in the month of December. I was going to be designing pages while producing a good portion of the sports content for The Joplin Globe and becoming a first-time dad.

Now, there was a brief moment when the Globe had hired another sports reporter, but it it was quickly back to just myself and Laurie Sisk on the sports staff.

And that's where we stand today. It's been a year and a half, and I've learned a ton and still have a lot to learn.

Over the past year and a half, I've toted my son, Tevin, around Southwest Missouri with me to a lot of games, interviews and to the Globe office.

My wife is a coach and schoolteacher at Pierce City and obviously my son cannot go into the classroom with her or onto the court with her at less than two years old — less than one year old when school started this last year.

We don't do day care, so if we don't have a friend or family member that can watch him, Tevin comes with me to any work-related activity I have to be at.

In August, I started the prep football season by driving down to Seneca to talk with head coach Cody Hilburn and Hall of Fame coach Tom Hodge and a couple of players.

Hilburn was patient and friendly as he talked to me and my son throughout the interview. When Hodge came in, he held Tevin for a bit — who would've been 9 months old at the time — and was just great the whole time.

Tevin has been with me to just about any school between Pierce City and Joplin and even up north to Lamar and past Joplin to Pittsburg, Kansas.

There have been times in which he sat silently for almost the entire interview, like at East Newton High School to talk with coach Tom Ellis and Larry Perkins. You wouldn't have known he was there that day.

There have been times he's been very obnoxious, making noises and wanting to play with his toys and throwing things around. If I remember right, he kind of acted that way during an interview in Ryan McFarland's office at Webb City. McFarland even gifted him a little squishy football.

One time, I was at College Heights Christian School interviewing Mary Colin in her office at the elementary and the school secretary offered to distract Tevin and took him to another room to play while Colin and I talked. I recall a similar situation at Lamar one time while talking with football coach Jared Beshore.

I owe thanks to so many high school coaches and staff members for their graciousness and willingness to deal with a sometimes crazy boy running around their office or jabbering while they answer my questions after a game.

I can't end the high school discussion without saying thanks to all the Pierce City parents and coaches who have helped with Tevin on the nights that he doesn't go with me and ends up in the stands with an Eagle parent watching Mom coach and the basketball or volleyball girls play.

Tevin has been to Missouri Southern State University countless times as well. He can probably be heard in the background of one or two of Atiba Bradley's football press conferences from this past season.

I even told Tev to "be quiet" once during a press conference and coach Bradley came and got onto me for telling him to be quiet. Bradley said, "If we can't talk over him, then we have problems."

Coach Bradley always showed kindness and patience with Tevin and me this year. We made more than one stop in his office to chat during and after football season.

The MSSU softball team gets a huge thank you too. The last visit I made to the field for a practice this year was with Tevin. All the ladies swarmed him to say hello. He was a little bashful, but they were so nice.

After that day, they saw Tevin many more times at MSSU baseball games and would always come by to say, "Hi, Tevin." Madison Grimes made sure to say hello every time she saw us during the Lions' postseason games. Katie Gray was another who saw us a lot and said hi at baseball games.

At a lot of these outdoor spring events, Tevin would be wandering around while I watched the game, and I would just follow him around if my wife wasn't at the games with us.

There were so many kind fans who would stop to talk to Tevin or tell me they thought he was cute.

There were more spring events that Tevin attended with me since he was older and the weather is typically nicer. With that, there were more interactions recently that I recall with fans, and Kathy Kusiak, mother of MSSU's star shortstop, Henry Kusiak, was one who stood out. She was always saying hello and trying to be friendly to Tevin at every opportunity. Her kindness showed down the stretch of the Lions' season.