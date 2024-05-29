Must-see TV: What do you say we have a rematch?

May 28—Diamond concluded its 39-game season with a 38-1 record and a Class 2 state title in softball.

The Wildcats and coach Kelsey Parrish set out for a perfect season at the beginning of the year in hopes to beat a 32-0 record set by a volleyball team at Diamond High School.

That goal was obtainable up until the next-to-last game of the regular season, when the Wildcats went to Frontenac, Kansas. The Raiders topped Diamond 10-0 in that game.

That loss is nothing to be ashamed of as the Raiders went on to win the 3A state championship in Kansas.

Something Parrish had mentioned was that the Diamond team was still able to put together the winningest single season in school history — including all sports — as the 38 wins was the most for any Wildcat team.

Frontenac's season finished with a 28-2 record. Its only losses came against Columbus, Kansas, and Arkansas 6A state champion Bentonville by a score of 6-1.

Now, I'm here to pitch a rematch to all players involved in that April 30 regular season contest at FHS.

I'm not sure on exact rules set out on summer activities in Kansas, but Missouri is allowed 20 contact days in the summer for players and coaches to meet together for a practice or any other organized activity.

If both teams were willing to meet and play one more game, just for the sake of having two state champions in two different states that are within an hour of one another, they should do it. And, if Diamond wins the game, there should be a second to break the 1-1 tie. If Frontenac wins, it can be named the MO-KAN Small School Softball Champions.

I know there are plenty of hoops to jump through here as most coaches probably don't like the idea of playing a meaningless game as one of their limited contact days in the summer. On top of that, it might be hard to gather all the players together with family vacations likely starting soon. Some seniors have graduated and might have ties to college athletics now.

The easy way to do this would be using a contact day and meeting somewhere to play whether that's at Diamond, Frontenac or a field in-between.

But, I believe there could be a way around it without using a contact day if someone wanted to go through the effort of making it happen. Hear me out: I'm not trying to get anyone in trouble so if this isn't possible to avoid a contact day, then by all means ignore the rest of this. I just had what I thought was a fun idea to crown a team as the champion of the two states' small schools.

The Raiders' and Wildcats' players get together and plan a day of a glorified pick-up softball game at the fields at Joplin Athletic Complex. With social media and what-not, I know the players could set up a day and time to meet and play if they can get their team's players together for it.

After talking with MSHSAA communications directer Jason West, I understand without officials and coaches being a part of the event or the organization of it, it can likely not count as a contact day. No officials, no coaches, no school-affiliated uniforms and not using school property I think you could avoid it counting as a contact day — at least in Missouri.

Maybe Joplin Sports Authority would even be willing to set up some concessions for the glorified pick-up game just in case they're wanted/needed for the day.

If there is any interest at all, let's just say it was organized by The Joplin Globe and maybe I can find a couple makeshift umpires to make this happen without calling it a contact day for either program.