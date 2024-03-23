Must-see TV: Gohlke, Oakland steal show of first-round action

Mar. 23—Jack Gohlke was the man of March Madness in the first round of play as he and 14th-seeded Oakland knocked off third-seeded Kentucky 80-76.

Gohlke was 10 of 20 on 3-pointers and 10 of 20 overall. He was fouled once on a 3-pointer and made two of those free throws for a total of 32 points. It's no surprise that he didn't attempt a single shot inside the arc if you knew about him coming into this game.

The senior has only attempted eight shots from inside the the 3-point line all year.

We will see if the Golden Grizzlies can use that upset to spur a "cinderella" run. But Gohlke says this team is no Cinderella. He believes he and his teammates are more than capable of these wins.

My biggest mistake was predicting a McNeese State run to the Final Four. The Cowboys didn't have the talent to continue their offensive onslaught against a tough team like Gonzaga.

I was shocked at Kansas' offensive outburst without a lead player in Kevin McCullar Jr. The Jayhawks just might be able to take down Gonzaga as well.

No. 11 North Carolina State over No. 6 Texas Tech was not a game I saw coming. No. 4 Auburn slipping to No. 13 Yale was a big surprise. Lastly, I did not anticipate No. 12 Grand Canyon's upset of No. 5 Saint Mary's.

All of the top two seeds handled business in the opening round as expected. But now it's time to talk about potential Cinderellas and which of the top two seeds might fall off in Round 2 and fail to reach the Sweet 16.

TOP SEEDS

You should tune in at 11:45 a.m. on CBS to watch No. 7 Dayton and No. 2 Arizona. I think the Wildcats are at risk of going down here. In fact, I picked this matchup correctly and have the Flyers moving on in my bracket.

It will be the Pac-12's first loss (5-0) of the tournament if Arizona goes down.

Top-seed North Carolina shouldn't have any problem with nine-seed Michigan State. Tom Izzo is a great coach but I don't think the Spartans can hang with the Tar Heels for a full 40 minutes.

I think Iowa State (2 seed) cruises to another double-digit win Saturday evening when it faces Washington State (7 seed). The Cyclones beat South Dakota State (15 seed) by 17 in the first round.

Another two-seed at risk of losing in my opinion is Tennessee. The Volunteers are a great team but I like the deadly shooting ability of seventh-seeded Texas' Max Abmas. Abmas and the Longhorns will look to get a bit more offense in this game, though. Fifty-six points is probably not enough to beat Tennessee. This is another matchup I correctly predicted and have Texas winning.

No. 2 Marquette should be fine against No. 10 Colorado on Sunday morning. I like the Golden Eagles in that game — another matchup I correctly predicted.

I'll pick No. 1 Purdue to beat No. 8 Utah State but the Boilermakers make me nervous with their tournament history. Especially after the efficient game USU just had against Texas Christian last night. I think Purdue could get eliminated on Sunday.

No. 1 UConn won't have trouble with No. 9 Northwestern. Same with No. 1 Houston against No. 9 Texas A&M.

CINDERELLAS

Gohlke doesn't think so, but by definition Oakland is still a Cinderella. I like that group as the most likely Cinderella at this point and believe the Golden Grizzlies are moving on in their second-round battle with NC State.

James Madison, Grand Canyon (12 seeds) and Yale (13 seed) stand out as the next most likely teams to make a run.

I don't think JMU can beat No. 4 Duke but it has a shot. The Dukes have won 32 games this year and will definitely test the Blue Devils.

I had No. 4 Alabama losing in the first round and it was in a high-scoring 109-96 final score with College of Charleston. I think Grand Canyon can pull off this upset after the one it got last night. Watch out for the Antelopes on Sunday evening.

I think Yale has the best chance of all. The upset over Auburn was completely shocking to me and I think No. 5 San Diego State is very vulnerable. The Aztecs did almost fall to No. 12 Alabama-Birmingham in the first round.