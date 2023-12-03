Must-see TV: ACC championship should seal CFP spot for Florida State

Dec. 3—It will be the biggest robbery in College Football Playoff history if the CFP committee decides to move Florida State out of the top four after its ACC championship victory on Saturday night.

I predicted this exact scenario in my column earlier this week. My final CFP prediction was:

1. Michigan

2. Washington

3. Florida State

4. Alabama

And that is exactly how it should look.

Some people were talking Saturday night and saying it should be Texas and Alabama or even Alabama and Georgia in the final two spots.

The reasoning for Texas is that they have the head-to-head win over Alabama. But as I said earlier this week, no one should care a single bit about that win from Sept. 9.

That was 3 months ago. That's old news and Alabama is a far better team now. Meanwhile, Alabama also has the better win now after beating Georgia.

Texas' best win is that victory over the Crimson Tide. But then the Longhorns' loss is to a two-loss OU team that wasn't even in contention for the CFP.

Honestly, Florida State shouldn't even need defending. The Seminoles were in the no. 4 spot entering the weekend. Why would winning a conference championship result in them going backward?

Especially when someone in front of them lost. Georgia should have to fall behind FSU and even if you want Alabama or Texas to jump Florida State and move into the third spot, Georgia should not stay above them.

And I don't want to hear any argument about "style points" with Texas' 49-21 win over Oklahoma State in the Big 12 championship game on Saturday. They could've won by 1 point or 100 points, it's all the same. A win is a win in a conference championship.

What you can look at is how a team performs as a whole in their championship game.

Everyone saying Florida State doesn't belong in the top 4 needs to admit that they're saying that because of one player and not the whole team.

If Jordan Travis hadn't broken his leg three weeks ago, no one would say they don't deserve a playoff berth. Let's just stop talking about that.

Instead, let's talk about the team playing gritty and finding ways to win on the fly after losing their star QB. The next week after his injury was a road win over rival Florida.

The Seminoles followed that up by winning a conference title on a huge stage with their third-string QB. Talk about that. Instead of the team not being full strength, talk about the strength it takes to win with your third quarterback, who is a freshman.

Don't forget the defense. Florida State held Louisville out of the end zone and only allowed 6 points. Yes, the Cardinals had two bad losses but no one kept them out of the end zone all year. Their lowest output this season was 13 points in a narrow win over North Carolina State.

FSU deserves the shot at a national championship and it would be a massive mistake to take that away from them.

That's the biggest thing here to me. It would literally mean stripping it away from them after telling them one week ago that they were in. By keeping them at no. 4 last week and Oregon at no. 5, the committee was telling the 'Noles that it was their spot to lose.

FSU's win should be all it needed to lock itself into the playoffs. This is a complete team. Stop worrying about whether it's at full strength or not and start looking at what it's done to overcome an injury. A team shouldn't be disregarded because of a player injury. The Seminoles are still title contenders.

Lastly, I want to leave you with my final rankings after conference championship weekend. In my earlier column, I listed eight teams that had at least some chance to make the playoffs, here is where I would rank them now:

1. Michigan

2. Washington

3. Florida State

4. Alabama

5. Texas

6. Georgia

7. Ohio State

8. Oregon

Alabama can jump to third if someone likes that resume more than FSU's. But the 'Noles cannot be left out. Texas is ahead of Georgia for their hot streak being more valuable than comparing losses. Oregon falls to 8th for not being able to beat Washington on two separate occasions despite having chances in two tight games.