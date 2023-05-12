Must-See TV: The 5 biggest games on the Cowboys 2023 schedule

After finishing 12-5, earning second place in the NFC East and advancing to the NFC divisional round, the Cowboys have their work cut out for them. With a 0.549 opponent win percentage based on 2022 results, Dallas is tied with the Giants and Patriots for the third-most difficult schedule in 2023.

With away games against the likes of San Diego, Buffalo, San Francisco, New York, Philadelphia and Miami, the Cowboys will face six playoff teams on the road. Repeating a 12-win season for a third consecutive time will be no small task but after a successful offseason which reloaded the roster and churned the coaching staff, expectations are high.

Not all games are created equal and some match-ups standout out as the biggest of the 2023 season for the Cowboys.

5. Detroit Lions (Week 17 - home)

At first glance, the Lions may look like a head-scratcher on this list. There’s little-to-no bad blood between the two franchises and Detroit hasn’t been to the postseason since 2016 (For reference: That was Dak Prescott’s rookie season).

But after going 8-2 down the stretch in 2022 and having a highly praised offseason, they are rising stars in the NFC and demand full attention.

The Cowboys can’t singularly focus on the teams above them in 2023, they also have to keep teams below them at bay. Keep in mind, Peter King recently placed Detroit above the Cowboys in his recent power rankings.

With Aaron Rodgers off to the AFC, Detroit could be the cream of the crop in the NFC North. This is a big home game the Cowboys have to win, especially with when it falls on the schedule.

4. Seattle Seahawks (Week 13 - home)

Another NFC team rising up the ranks and nipping at Dallas’ heels are the Seahawks. Like Dallas, the Seahawks finished second in their division, made the postseason and eventually fell to San Francisco.

Like the Cowboys, they retained their top talent and even added more firepower in free agency and the draft.

They rank ahead of Detroit on the list because like the Cowboys, they are expected to take second place in their division, thus competing with Dallas for a Wild Card seed.

The last time these two teams met, Dallas lost 38-31 in a tense affair in 2020. This is a rivalry rekindled and one that’s imperative to win if the Cowboys want to stay ahead of the pack.

3. Buffalo Bills (Week 15 - away)

The Bills have been one of the most talented teams in the NFL in recent years. Led by standout quarterback Josh Allen, they finished the 2022 season 13-3 (no team had fewer losses) and appear to be top challengers again in 2023.

Playing outdoors in Buffalo, the Bills have one of the best home-field advantages in football. They went 7-1 last season at home and embrace their poor-weather advantage.

While a loss to an AFC team doesn’t hold the same tie-breaker ramifications as a loss to an NFC team, it’s hard to view this match-up against Buffalo as anything but a top-5 game for the Cowboys. It would be a statement win for Dallas.

2. Philadelphia Eagles (Week 9 - away)

As the defending NFC champions, the Eagles are the cream of the crop in the NFL. Their already-stacked roster seemingly improved over the offseason and they are early favorites to repeat as both divisional and conference champions again in 2023.

The blood is bad between the two franchises and winning in Philadelphia would be enormous for the Cowboys. It’s been 19 years since the NFC East had a repeat champion and Dallas would love nothing more than to extend that streak to a cool-20.

The only reason this game doesn’t rank as the biggest is because the Cowboys know they can beat Philadelphia. They do it every season and they’ll likely do it again in 2023.

The same can’t be said for the No. 1 team on the list. . .

1. San Francisco 49ers (Week 5 - away)

The Cowboys have had success against Philadelphia over recent years but the same can’t be said for the 49ers. In Dallas’ last two postseason bids, the 49ers handily dispatched the Cowboys both occasions. They beat Dallas with brute force in the 2021 postseason and then out fire-powered the Cowboys in the 2022 postseason.

San Francisco is one of the most prominent long-time rivals of the Cowboys and a monkey Dallas needs to get off their back before they can be seen as legitimate Super Bowl challengers.

A case can certainly be made match-ups against division rivals like Philadelphia and the Giants hold more value in playoff seeding but this road game is about a hurdle Dallas has yet to prove they can clear and could be a possible catapult for the Cowboys to rise to the next level.

Story originally appeared on Cowboys Wire