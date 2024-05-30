Must-see TV: 2024 brings quite the change for Missouri's pro baseball

May 29—On May 29, 2023, the Kansas City Royals were 17-38 and the St. Louis Cardinals were 24-32.

The 2024 season has gone better for both organizations and the Royals' record is almost a complete flip from a year ago.

The Royals are second in the American League Central Division with a 34-22 record. The Cardinals have improved to be third in the National League Central Division at 27-27 after a 5-3 win on Wednesday afternoon over the Cincinnati Reds.

I'm not sure if the Cardinals playing .500 baseball through two months of the season is a surprise, especially after the negative buzz around general manager John Mozeliak choosing to go get two older starting pitchers in 37-year-old Lance Lynn and 36-year-old Kyle Gibson.

But, those acquisitions are doing what Mozeliak needed them to do — they're both eating innings.

Gibson leads the team with six quality starts and 65 innings pitched. He's averaging just under six innings per start to help get into the late part of the game for the bullpen.

Lynn has struggled to go deep at times with just three quality starts but he leads the team with a 3.45 earned run average that is good for 41st in the league right now. Gibson is 49th with a 3.60 ERA.

As for the Royals, even if you thought they'd be better than last year, you probably didn't expect this — 12 games above .500 in late May is an impressive start.

They're led by very hot starts from offensive weapons Salvador Perez and Bobby Witt Jr. On top of that, the 34-year-old journeyman, Seth Lugo, is in his ninth season — first with Kansas City — and is leading the league in ERA (1.72). He leads in quality starts (9), is second in wins (8), third in innings pitched (72.1) and his WHIP of .97 is good for 10th.

Brady Singer is also helping the starting rotation out as he's produced a 2.63 ERA (14th) and 1.12 WHIP (33rd).

The Cardinals have won 12 of their last 15. The Royals have lost three in a row but won eight straight before.

Can these two teams continue to play winning baseball into the dog days of summer?

CARDINALS

St. Louis has had a solid pitching staff, one that is good enough to win games most times out but not one you'll be writing home about any time soon. Unfortunately, the offense has been abysmal — one of the league's worst.

That automatically sounds like the Cardinals can't even keep up at the .500 pace they're currently at. Or you could look at it as a positive that they've managed to win half of their games despite being in the lower half of the league in a lot of team statistics.

Sonny Gray has managed to lead the starting rotation as expected once he came back from his spring injury. Gray missed his start the first two times through the rotation but has been the ace since.

Miles Mikolas has to be better. I would suggest trading him but a 5.64 ERA and 1.36 WHIP isn't going to get you much in return and the Cardinals only have four starting pitchers right now anyways, so they're trying to find one more, not trade one and find two more.

On a positive note, Andre Pallante returned from a rehab stint with AAA Memphis and pitched six shutout innings on Wednesday in Cincinnati. Pallante has at least earned another chance to prove himself. We will see if he can become that fifth starter.

The offense has to get better. It is near bottom of the league in runs scored at 213. Even a really good pitching staff will struggle to win with that little offensive production.

Paul Goldschmidt came around a bit with recent home runs. If he can get going and bring Nolan Arenado along with him that immediately helps this offense, especially with guys like Masyn Winn and Alec Burleson hitting the way they have been. Winn just grew his hit streak to 18 straight games. That's second most for a Cardinal rookie, passing Jordan Walker's 17 games from last year and Albert Pujols' from 2001.

Winn is slashing .308/.358/.440 through 49 games and 159 at-bats. He has 11 doubles, two triples and two home runs on the year.

Burleson is at 289/.321/.428 in 47 games and 152 at-bats. The big lefty has five home runs and six doubles. His batting average is the ninth best in the MLB. His wins above replacement (WAR) of 2.1 is 18th.

Willson Contreras was the Cardinals' leader in WAR at 1.7 before a swing from the New York Mets' J.D. Martinez hit his forearm and broke the veteran catcher's arm in April. Contreras had been the unquestioned leader on offense up to that point while doing his job behind the plate as well.

ROYALS

The Royals are one of the best teams in the MLB at the moment. They have a superstar in the young Witt Jr. and a proven catcher in Perez, who seems to have struck a little bit of the fountain of youth at 34 years of age.

The starting rotation has helped to carry this team and the bullpen has been fine with guys like James McArthur, John Schreiber and Angel Zerpa.

The big question about this team is how many of the starters will be able to pitch you through the summer. Seth Lugo is in just his second year as a true starter. He started 26 games last year and had only 38 starts in the seven years prior.

Lugo looks like a Cy Young candidate right now. But will he after August 31?

Singer was roughed up most of last year after a good campaign in 2022. Can the 27-year-old continue at a career-best rate he's throwing at right now?

Cole Ragans even looks good right now. But he's going to be playing in his first full season and is just 26.

The other two starters are a young Alex Marsh and veteran Michael Wacha. I don't trust Wacha to even be able to give you a solid outing every week after the summer ends. But the young horses of Marsh, Ragans and Singer may be called upon to really grow this year.

I think this staff may run into some trouble in August but with the offense and how it has produced the team will still win games.

PREDICTIONS

The Royals will make the playoffs but not win their division. The Cleveland Guardians currently hold the top spot in the AL Central and will keep it. The Royals are the second wild card team in the AL and I think they probably slide to third.

They will contend with some of these middle-of-the-pack teams that are off to slow starts for the final two wild cards spots. Teams like the Texas Rangers, Tampa Bay Rays and Toronto Blue Jays should start to win more games soon.

Speaking of middle-of-the-pack teams, there are a ton of them in the NL. The Cardinals are a half-game out of the third spot in the wild card right now and four games behind the Milwaukee Brewers for the division lead.

I think both are manageable but I will predict a playoff berth as the second or third wild card team.

Readers, tell me what you think about about the Cardinals and the Royals and their chances this year. Email me at tvaughan@joplinglobe.com. Some of the comments may be printed.