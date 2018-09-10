Must-see stats from the Redskins' Week 1 win over the Cardinals

Statistics to consider from Week 1 in the burgundy and gold.

The 2018 NFL season is officially underway which allowed 26 teams to take the gridiron by storm Sunday.

Among the 26 were the Washington Redskins, who cruised to a 24-6 victory over the Arizona Cardinals.

Solid contributions from both sides of the football produced several notable statistics you may want to consider:

- Adrian Peterson's second-quarter touchdown was the 100th of his career (tying Shaun Alexander and Marshall Faulk for 7th-most all-time).

- The Cardinals' 6 points are the fewest the Redskins have allowed in a game since 2012 and tied for the fewest since 2008 (Pro Football Reference).

- Bradford's 153 passing yds were the second-fewest given up by the Skins since 2006 (Pro Football Reference).



- The Redskins won a season-opener for the first time since 2012, when Robert Griffin III made his debut in a 40-32 win over the Saints.





- A late Cardinals TD prevented the Redskins from pitching their first shutout since Sept. 30, 1991.



The Redskins host the Indianapolis Colts next Sunday, September 16 in their home opener at FedExField.

