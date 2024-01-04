MUST SEE recap video of Michigan football beating Alabama in the Rose Bowl

It’s one thing to see a hype video from state-run media, it’s another to see one delicately crafted that highlights the honor and pageantry of a game like the Rose Bowl.

This isn’t a knock on the highlight videos that Michigan football puts out — those serve their purpose of making you want to run through a brick wall. But the Rose Bowl is hallowed ground, the most sacred game in college football, made even more sacred when it hosts a College Football Playoff semifinal or national championship game.

On Monday, it hosted the former, and despite all kinds of mistakes, momentum shifts, and drama, Michigan football managed to pull out an all-time win over Alabama in the granddaddy of them all.

Let It Fly Media put together a video that showcased all the pageantry, big plays, and beautiful aftermath of the Wolverines’ 27-20 win over the Crimson Tide. It’s a must-see, not only for Michigan football fans but also for college football fans, in general. Watch it below.

