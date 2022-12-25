MUST SEE: Ohio State legend wears Michigan football uniform, sings The Victors

Former Michigan football left tackle Taylor Lewan had a big bet going with a former Ohio State legend. And Lewan came to collect on Christmas Day.

Heisman Trophy winner Eddie George, who is now the head coach of Tennessee State, has ties to Lewan through the Tennessee Titans, and apparently, the rivals placed a bet on the winner of The Game. Well, in case you missed it, the Wolverines won in dominating fashion in Columbus, 45-23.

As a result, George posted a video of himself wearing a tight-fitting Michigan uniform and had to sing The Victors on camera. For Wolverines fans, it’s a perfect Christmas present.

(Warning: a vulgar gesture is included in the video.)

The @Titans legend making good on his bet after The Game. He looks fantastic in maize and blue @UMichFootball pic.twitter.com/tOO6qHCmgE — Taylor Lewan (@TaylorLewan77) December 25, 2022

Up next, Michigan football plays TCU in the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl, while Ohio State faces Georgia in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl. Both are College Football Playoff semifinal games and take place on Dec. 31.

List

College Football Helmet bracket Final Four: Michigan vs. Florida State

Story originally appeared on Wolverines Wire