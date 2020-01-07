Must-See Goal: Bernardo Silva

Daniel Karell

There’s scoring goals, and then there’s doing what Bernardo Silva just did.

The Portuguese international collected a pass in the right channel, dribbled in towards the box and unleashed a perfect curling strike into the far corner to put his Manchester City up 1-0 over Manchester United at Old Trafford on Tuesday evening in League Cup action. Man United goalkeeper David De Gea had no chance, despite making  all efforts to parry the shot.

Silva’s shot had everything. Pace, precision, timing. It was just what Man City needed on the road and it appeared to demoralize Man United. As of halftime, it’s 3-0 to Man City on the road.

Heres a look at Silva’s exquisite strike:


