Must-See Goal: Bernardo Silva

There’s scoring goals, and then there’s doing what Bernardo Silva just did.

The Portuguese international collected a pass in the right channel, dribbled in towards the box and unleashed a perfect curling strike into the far corner to put his Manchester City up 1-0 over Manchester United at Old Trafford on Tuesday evening in League Cup action. Man United goalkeeper David De Gea had no chance, despite making all efforts to parry the shot.

2 – Bernardo Silva is the first Manchester City player to score in consecutive appearances against Manchester United at Old Trafford since Sergio Agüero between 2011-2015 (3 games). Delightful. #CarabaoCup pic.twitter.com/o6yt7cH6i2 — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) January 7, 2020





Silva’s shot had everything. Pace, precision, timing. It was just what Man City needed on the road and it appeared to demoralize Man United. As of halftime, it’s 3-0 to Man City on the road.

Heres a look at Silva’s exquisite strike:

BERNARDO SILVA WITH A PERFECT STRIKE 🤯 Stream on ESPN+ ➡️ https://t.co/clGTXhxW48 pic.twitter.com/fHzaP1zECb — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) January 7, 2020



