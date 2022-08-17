Must-see games in the SEC in 2022

The SEC is the best conference in college football, top to bottom, and that means it’s a slog week-in and week-out.

There are no easy games in this conference, and if you’re going to make it through the gauntlet that is an eight-game SEC schedule, you will certainly have to beat some of the nation’s best teams.

On3 recently took a look at some of the major games slated for conference play in the league this fall, breaking down the five games it predicts will be must-watch. One of LSU’s matchups with a divisional foe in the SEC West made the cut.

Here are all the games mentioned and the breakdowns from On3’s Daniel Morrison.

Florida at Tennessee

Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images

One of the great SEC East rivalries, Florida and Tennessee will meet in Knoxville this season. It pits an exciting Tennessee team against a rebuilding Florida one, which should also open up an opportunity for the Volunteers to win a game they’ve struggled with in recent seasons.

Texas A&M at Alabama

Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

Obviously, Texas A&M at Alabama is a must-see game. On the one hand, it should be an important game in deciding the SEC West. On the other hand, the offseason feud between Nick Saban and Jimbo Fisher over NIL and recruiting dominated the headlines. Now, they get to decide it on the field.

Kentucky at Tennessee

Syndication: The Knoxville News-Sentinel

Kentucky has become one of the better SEC East programs. Now, they bring back Will Levis, who many people expect to be a breakout star. Tennessee, on the other hand, wants to push its way back into the upper tier of the conference. Win this game, and there’s a good chance Georgia is the only one ahead of you in the SEC East.

Ole Miss at Arkansas

Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

Ole Miss and Arkansas are two of the more interesting teams in the SEC West. They both want to take the next step and compete for the conference, but that’s difficult to do in a crowded field. On top of that, these two played one of college football’s best games of the 2021 season, when Ole Miss beat Arkansas 52-51. The Razorbacks came short on a two-point conversion try at the end of the game.

LSU at Auburn

Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

[autotag]Brian Kelly[/autotag] took over at LSU, while Auburn tried to find a reason to fire Bryan Harsin but failed to do so, this offseason. With the transition and challenges that both teams are facing this offseason, this could become an interesting matchup in the SEC West.

This is an interesting choice. Given the tumultuous offseason in Auburn, many are writing the Tigers off before the season has even begun. There may be some problems on the plains, but this LSU team will likely be figuring some things out when they face in Week 5.

Auburn plays Penn State and Missouri in the weeks leading up to this one, and it’s followed by a game against Georgia. We’ll likely know a lot about which direction this Auburn team is trending before this game, but it could say a lot about LSU.

Coach Ed Orgeron lost this game at home last season, and it expedited his dismissal. Kelly will hope to avoid making the same mistake this time around.

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire