This must-see 2024 Alabama game will be Kalen DeBoer’s biggest test

New Alabama Football head coach Kalen DeBoer has his work cut out for him. The successor to Nick Saban not only has some big shoes to fill, but he takes over a historic program at a time of unprecedented change in the sport.

On top of all that, DeBoer must face a rather difficult regular season schedule. Some interesting games include a road trip to Wisconsin, an away game at Oklahoma and an early-season matchup at home against Georgia.

That game against the Bulldogs is circled on many schedules, as it has many implications relating to the SEC, the College Football Playoffs and DeBoer’s position.

Now, DeBoer is not likely to be on the hot seat with a loss at home against Kirby Smart and the Dawgs, but it will tell us where Alabama and DeBoer stand early in Year 1.

What better way to see how the Crimson Tide has regressed, or possibly improved, under DeBoer than to have him go head-to-head with Smart, one of the biggest thorns in Saban’s side during his final few years at the helm of the program?

ESPN’s Chris Low has this matchup listed as one of the most exciting matchups on the 2024 college football schedule.

“Kalen DeBoer was already on the clock the minute the Alabama plane touched down in Tuscaloosa after he was announced as Nick Saban’s replacement. As the late Keith Jackson would say, “Whoa Nellie!” DeBoer understands exactly what he’s walking into, but it will get real (almost surreal) when Kirby Smart and Georgia come to town in Week 4. It will be only the fifth time in the past 20 years the two SEC powerhouses have played in the regular season. Five of their past six meetings have come in either the SEC championship game or the CFP National Championship game. Saban was 5-1 in those games, but will be watching from the stands in this one.”

