This Must Be the New Red, Even SRAM Isn’t Hiding It Anymore!

(Photo SRAM/Getty Images)

We’ve known that a new SRAM Red group was in the works for quite a while. We even spotted some pretty killer leaks of it on Twitter back in January. And now it seems like SRAM isn’t even trying to hide it anymore. They posted this photo of Lidl-Trek’s Jonathan Milan winning stage 4 of the Giro d’Italia on their Facebook, with what looks like those leaked levers.

Plus, a few of their sponsored teams are posting photos of bikes equipped with an unreleased groupset. And now SRAM’s own social media is teasing #newSRAM.

New SRAM Red AXS, coming super soon?

unreleased new SRAM Red road bike groupset, teased by SRAM

The last completely new SRAM Red eTap AXS groupset came out more than 5 years ago. And it’s been raced at the top tier on the road, cyclocross, and gravel ever since. But it’s time for a refresh, right? We’ve seen the leaks. We’ve made predictions. But it looks like the time is near for an official launch.

unreleased new SRAM Red road bike gearing at Giro TT, drivetrain details by Velon

Whether it’s Velon breaking down the massive gear ratio on Daniel Martinez’s bike at the Giro d’Italia.

unreleased new SRAM Red road bike groupset, raced by Bora-Hansgrohe at the Tour of Hungary, photo by Sprint Cycling

Or Bora-Hansgrohe sharing dozens of pics from the Tour of Hungary with #TourdeHongrie.

unreleased new SRAM Red road bike groupset, raced by Bora-Hansgrohe at the Tour of Hungary, photo by Sprint Cycling, new hoods

unreleased new SRAM Red road bike groupset, raced by Bora-Hansgrohe at the Tour of Hungary, photo by Sprint Cycling, non-driveside details

unreleased new SRAM Red road bike groupset, raced by Bora-Hansgrohe at the Tour of Hungary, photo by Sprint Cycling, complete bike

Pretty much everything we noticed in January’s leak seems to have made it onto the pros’ bikes.

We don’t have any official details to share yet, but with the Giro in full swing, and teams and the brand posting pics, it seems like a good time to launch a new group… stay tuned.

SRAM.com

The post This Must Be the New Red, Even SRAM Isn’t Hiding It Anymore! appeared first on Bikerumor.