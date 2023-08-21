Must Read: Keke Palmer and Sergio Hudson Cover 'Essence,' the State of Luxury Resale

These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Monday.

Keke Palmer and Sergio Hudson cover Essence's fashion issue

Keke Palmer wowed the world with her Met Gala look this year — a signature Sergio Hudson look. From there, their creative partnership as designer-and-muse took off. Photographed by Shaniqwa Jarvis for Essence, the pair spoke with Emil Wilbekin for the magazine's fashion issue, touching on everything from Palmer's experience with motherhood to Hudson dressing former First Lady Michelle Obama. {Essence}

The challenges facing luxury resale

While the secondhand luxury market is full of promise, a number of roadblocks still exist, Business of Fashion's Luca Solca writes. For example, there is no foolproof way to determine that everything being sold is 100% authentic. Additionally, managing secondhand product inventory can prove to be quite labor intensive and thus, costly. At least with authenticity, the adoption of blockchain technology could help. {Business of Fashion/paywalled}

A history of bridal fragrance

The tradition of picking out a signature scent for a wedding is almost as ancient and sacred as the tradition of the wedding itself. Vanity Fair writer Ivana Rihter reports that, as the bridal industry gets more and more extravagant, picking out a signature scent has grown in importance as well, whether brides go for custom-made fragrances or classics like Chanel No. 5. {Vanity Fair/paywalled}

