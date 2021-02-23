What must Raiders do this offseason to close the gap on Chiefs in AFC West?

The Takeout

It’s hard to overstate the glories of the Trader Joe’s frozen food aisle. It’s a single person’s dream, all cauliflower gnocchi and naan and French onion soup and something called “non-dairy frozen dessert” that I eat directly out of the carton. Of course, you can enjoy Trader Joe’s frozen options even if you’re not single—but you’ll have to share, which is a bummer. Either way, if you’re looking for insider info on the TJ’s frozen food aisle, look no further than TJ’s monthly podcast, Inside Trader Joe’s.