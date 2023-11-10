What must OU football do to beat West Virginia? Limit turnovers, throw to Drake Stoops

NORMAN — The OU football team returns home for a game against West Virginia at 6 p.m. Saturday.

The Sooners (7-2, 4-2 Big 12) are looking to bounce back from a 27-24 road loss to OSU in Week 10, while the Mountaineers (6-3, 4-2) earned a 37-7 home win over BYU. Here's a look at some key points to watch Saturday in a key Big 12 showdown:

3 players to watch for OU football vs. West Virginia

Oklahoma's Drake Stoops (12) celebrates his touchdown with Dillon Gabriel (8) in the second half of the college football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners and the University of Central Florida Knights at Gaylord Family Oklahoma-Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Oct., 21, 2023.

OU wide receiver Drake Stoops: The longtime Sooner recorded career-highs of 12 receptions and 134 yards to go along with one touchdown against OSU. Stoops has been a consistent source of production in the passing game, and he'll look to deliver once again on Saturday.

OU running back Tawee Walker: Despite suffering an ankle injury in the previous week, Walker ran the ball eight times for 59 yards and one touchdown against OSU. The walk-on junior has looked like OU's best running back at times this season, and he'll be counted on against West Virginia.

OU safety Robert Spears-Jennings: The sophomore recorded a career-high seven tackles against OSU, and he also broke up one pass. It was an encouraging sight for Spears-Jennings, who could see his role increase if he continues to play well.

2 big questions for OU football vs. West Virginia

Can OU's defensive line get pressure?: The group hasn't recorded a sack during OU's two-game losing streak, and it won't be easy to get one on Saturday. West Virginia boasts an elite offensive line that has only allowed nine sacks this season, which ranks 10th in the nation.

Can OU limit its turnovers?: OU has turned the ball three times in each of its last two games, and that has been a back breaker. The Sooners have lost those two games by a combined eight points. If OU wants to snap its losing streak, it must take better care of the football.

1 wild prediction for OU football vs. West Virginia

Zach Schmit will go perfect on field-goal tries: On paper, this isn't that wild of a prediction. But the redshirt junior kicker hasn't accomplished this feat since OU's conference opener against Cincinnati on Sept. 23. Schmit has missed three of his last five field-goal attempts, but I'm calling a bounce-back game for the former Bishop McGuinness standout.

—Justin Martinez, Staff Writer

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: OU football must limit turnovers, throw to Drake Stoops to beat WVU