‘We must not underestimate the opponent’… Real Madrid defender warns ahead of UCL final

As the last week has clearly demonstrated to Real Madrid fans, time and tide stop for no one. It only seems like yesterday when Toni Kroos joined the club, and he will already be playing his last match for the Merengues this coming Sunday to bring to an end his 10-year-long stay at the world’s biggest football club.

And it is not only Kroos, as several other beloved stars have left the Whites in the last few years, the most notable being Cristiano Ronaldo, Sergio Ramos, Marcelo, Casemiro, and Karim Benzema.

However, unlike other clubs, Real Madrid have been able to replace these departing stars, and have not really needed a period of radical transition that would have left them unable to compete for the top trophies for some years. Some other stars have joined the team in recent years and have quickly replaced these legends in the hearts of Los Blancos fans.

One such player who has been rather quick to make his place both in the team and the fans’ hearts is the defender Antonio Rudiger. Having joined the Merengues in 2022, the defender has already completed his first 100 games for Real Madrid and has already won his first La Liga title.

Having already won a Champions League title with Chelsea, the German can repeat this feat this Sunday, as he will be facing Borussia Dortmund in the UEFA Champions League final. As Mundo Deportivo has reported, he talked to the media after the game against Real Betis, and shared how the feeling of playing this upcoming final with Real Madrid is different from how he felt with Chelsea:

“For me, I don’t see any difference. It was very special the week before the final when I played it with Chelsea, and it is now. There is more pressure because of the history of this club. All the players who are here know what a final means for this club.”

The defender recommended his teammates to enjoy this final week ahead of the big game:

“We have to enjoy these kinds of weeks with a Champions League final because it doesn’t happen often, even though the club’s history suggests otherwise.”

In this upcoming match, Rudiger is expected to cope with his compatriot and the Borussia Dortmund striker, Niclas Fullkrug. The defender ensured the reporter that he is well acquainted with the forward’s game, while also praising his upcoming rival:

“I know Füllkrug well, he is a physically strong forward, a great striker with excellent finishing. I prepare the same way as in previous matches.”

While avoiding naming his side as the favourite for this match, the German still showed confidence in the abilities of his team’s attacking line:

“The favorite’s tag is something you [the media] say. It’s a final, and we must not underestimate the opponent. I hope we are very disciplined and good with the ball. Then, that we can score with players like Vinícius, Rodrygo, or Bellingham.”

As has been the case throughout this season, Rudiger will undoubtedly be one of the most important players for Real Madrid on the field in this match. Hopefully, he will be at his best in this match to keep the likes of Fullkrug quiet, and get his side a victory in this all-important match.