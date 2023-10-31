Must listen: Dabo Swinney lights up caller to his weekly radio show

Times are tough at Clemson. A program that has had as much success short of Alabama the past decade is struggling as they’re just 4-4 entering November.

Dabo Swinney has been the head coach of Clemson through some dark years before leading them to two national championships. The low point in recent memory came Saturday when Clemson was upset by North Carolina State.

Swinney was on his radio show Monday night as the Tigers are getting ready to try and rebound against Notre Dame. The Irish are due in Saturday for a 12:00 p.m. ET kickoff and they’ll certainly be playing Clemson at an interesting time.

One caller named “Tyler from Spartanburg” dialed into Swinney’s show Monday night. He questioned the Clemson head coach for his salary and Clemson’s issues this fall. Swinney finally had enough and got as animated as I can ever remember hearing him – take a listen below.

Clemson’s Dabo Swinney went on an epic 5-minute rant tonight after ‘Tyler, from Spartanburg’ asked him about his $11.5 million salary and 4-4 season. “I’m not gonna sit here and let you, I don’t care how much money I make. You’re not gonna talk to me like I’m 12-years old..” pic.twitter.com/XvjhZDUd2m — Trey Wallace (@TreyWallace_) October 31, 2023

I don’t know if Notre Dame is playing Clemson at the absolutely perfect time or the worst possible time imaginable.

Either they’re down and out and things are going to get worse before better, or they’re going to be all hands-on deck and swarming like a angry group of yellow jackets after their nest was just shaken.

Buckle up – this is going to be one of the most interesting weeks of the season.

And remember, despite being 4-4, Clemson is loaded with talent – enough that ESPN’s FPI still has them as a top 20 team in their overall rankings after Week 9.

