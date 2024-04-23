'There must be better avenues to take'

Former Premier League goalkeeper Shay Given says "there must be better avenues" for Nottingham Forest to take than their statement questioning the integrity of match officials.

Speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live's Monday Night Club, Given said: "What can happen now?

"They are not going to get points back and the game is not going to be replayed – so they are just going to upset some people. There must be better avenues to take with the Football Association and Professional Game Match Officials Limited.

"Where are you going with all of that?"

