Musselman says he took making NCAA Tournament for granted

Former Arkansas coach Eric Musselman may have left Razorbacks fans with a bad taste in their mouths, but time will heal and Musselman will ultimately be remembered for the massive success he achieved in Fayetteville.

For now, however, the what-have-you-done-for-me-lately mantra holds. Arkansas fans remain frustrated by the team’s performance in 2023-24 and have thrown just about everyone involved with that team to the dogs. Even when Trevon Brazile announced his return Tuesday, the reception was only lukewarm compared to what it should have been.

Musselman said he understands fans’ reactions. He was angry at himself, too.

“But now myself and our staff members that are now here, we understand how hard it is just to make the tournament,” he said Jon Rothstein’s podcast. “When you make it year-after-year, you take it for granted. It’ll never be taken for granted (again). It’s hard to get in and it’s hard to win games.”

Musselman took Arkansas to the NCAA Tournament in three out of the four seasons one was held during his time in Fayetteville. The Hogs made two Elite Eights and a Sweet Sixteen before finishing 16-17 in the most recent season.

Musselman left Arkansas for USC shortly after the season ended. Arkansas hired John Calipari from Kentucky quickly after that.

