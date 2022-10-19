Musselman’s Hogs picks second in SEC Preseason Poll
Sky-high. That’s the level of expectation for the Arkansas men’s basketball team in 2022-23.
Coach Eric Musselman and the Razorbacks are coming off consecutive Elite Eight performances. He landed six likely rotation players via the transfer portal. And with the nation’s No. 2 recruiting class, Arkansas fans are feeling itchy for a Final Four.
Apparently, the media feels the same. Arkansas was picked to finish second in the SEC in the league’s preseason poll. It’s the highest the Hogs have been tabbed in the preseason since being picked to finish second in the SEC West in 2007-08.
The Razorbacks have two exhibition games – Monday against Rogers State and October 29 against Texas. The regular season begins November 7 at home against North Dakota.
See the full SEC Preseason Poll below.
14. South Carolina
South Carolina guard Devin Carter (23) dunks the ball during the game against Vanderbilt in Nashville, Tenn., on Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022, in Memorial Gym, at Vanderbilt University.
11 Vandy V Sc Mens Basketball
13. Georgia
Feb. 5, 2022; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs guard Kario Oquendo (3) and guard Noah Baumann (20) react after losing to the Auburn Tigers at Stegeman Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Joshua L. Jones/Athens Banner-Herald via USA TODAY NETWORK
Ncaa Basketball Auburn At Georgia
12. Vanderbilt
FAYETTEVILLE, ARKANSAS – JANUARY 04: Head coach Jerry Stackhouse of the Vanderbilt Commodores talks to a player on the bench during the first half against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Bud Walton Arena on January 04, 2022 in Fayetteville, Arkansas. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)
11. Missouri
Feb 15, 2022; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks guard Stanley Umude (0) scores a three point shot as Missouri Tigers guard Javon Pickett (4) defends during the first half at Mizzou Arena. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
10. Mississippi State
Feb 5, 2022; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Mississippi State Bulldogs head coach Ben Howland during the first half agains the Arkansas Razorbacks at Bud Walton Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports
9. Ole Miss
Dec 4, 2021; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels head coach Kermit Davis talks with Mississippi Rebels guard Jarkel Joiner (24) during the first half against the Memphis Tigers at The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports
8. LSU
Arkansas guard JD Notae (1) and LSU center Efton ReidIII (15) fight for control of the ball during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, March 2, 2022, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)
7. Florida
Arkansas forward Jaylin Williams (10) defends against Florida forward Colin Castleton (12) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/Matt Stamey)
6. Texas A&M
Texas A&M guard Quenton Jackson (3) during an NCAA college basketball game against Wisconsin at the Maui Invitational in Las Vegas, Monday, Nov. 22, 2021. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
5. Alabama
Feb 12, 2022; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide guard Jaden Shackelford (5) controls the ball against Arkansas Razorbacks during the second half at Coleman Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports
4. Auburn
Feb 8, 2022; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Auburn Tigers head coach Bruce Pearl during the first half against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Bud Walton Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports
3. Tennessee
Feb 19, 2022; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Tennessee Volunteers head coach Rick Barnes talks to an official in the first half against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Bud Walton Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports
2. Arkansas
Feb 8, 2022; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks forward Kamani Johnson (20) rebounds in front of Auburn Tigers forward Walker Kessler (13) in the first half at Bud Walton Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports
1. Kentucky
Nov 29, 2021; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Kentucky Wildcats guard TyTy Washington Jr. (3) celebrates with forward Jacob Toppin (0) during the second half against the Central Michigan Chippewas at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports