Musselman’s Hogs picks second in SEC Preseason Poll

Sky-high. That’s the level of expectation for the Arkansas men’s basketball team in 2022-23.

Coach Eric Musselman and the Razorbacks are coming off consecutive Elite Eight performances. He landed six likely rotation players via the transfer portal. And with the nation’s No. 2 recruiting class, Arkansas fans are feeling itchy for a Final Four.

Apparently, the media feels the same. Arkansas was picked to finish second in the SEC in the league’s preseason poll. It’s the highest the Hogs have been tabbed in the preseason since being picked to finish second in the SEC West in 2007-08.

The Razorbacks have two exhibition games – Monday against Rogers State and October 29 against Texas. The regular season begins November 7 at home against North Dakota.

See the full SEC Preseason Poll below.

14. South Carolina

South Carolina guard Devin Carter (23) dunks the ball during the game against Vanderbilt in Nashville, Tenn., on Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022, in Memorial Gym, at Vanderbilt University.

11 Vandy V Sc Mens Basketball

13. Georgia

Feb. 5, 2022; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs guard Kario Oquendo (3) and guard Noah Baumann (20) react after losing to the Auburn Tigers at Stegeman Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Joshua L. Jones/Athens Banner-Herald via USA TODAY NETWORK

Ncaa Basketball Auburn At Georgia

12. Vanderbilt

FAYETTEVILLE, ARKANSAS – JANUARY 04: Head coach Jerry Stackhouse of the Vanderbilt Commodores talks to a player on the bench during the first half against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Bud Walton Arena on January 04, 2022 in Fayetteville, Arkansas. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

11. Missouri

Feb 15, 2022; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks guard Stanley Umude (0) scores a three point shot as Missouri Tigers guard Javon Pickett (4) defends during the first half at Mizzou Arena. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

10. Mississippi State

Feb 5, 2022; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Mississippi State Bulldogs head coach Ben Howland during the first half agains the Arkansas Razorbacks at Bud Walton Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

9. Ole Miss

Dec 4, 2021; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels head coach Kermit Davis talks with Mississippi Rebels guard Jarkel Joiner (24) during the first half against the Memphis Tigers at The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

8. LSU

Arkansas guard JD Notae (1) and LSU center Efton ReidIII (15) fight for control of the ball during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, March 2, 2022, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)

7. Florida

Arkansas forward Jaylin Williams (10) defends against Florida forward Colin Castleton (12) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/Matt Stamey)

6. Texas A&M

Texas A&M guard Quenton Jackson (3) during an NCAA college basketball game against Wisconsin at the Maui Invitational in Las Vegas, Monday, Nov. 22, 2021. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

5. Alabama

Feb 12, 2022; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide guard Jaden Shackelford (5) controls the ball against Arkansas Razorbacks during the second half at Coleman Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

4. Auburn

Feb 8, 2022; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Auburn Tigers head coach Bruce Pearl during the first half against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Bud Walton Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

3. Tennessee

Feb 19, 2022; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Tennessee Volunteers head coach Rick Barnes talks to an official in the first half against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Bud Walton Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

2. Arkansas

Feb 8, 2022; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks forward Kamani Johnson (20) rebounds in front of Auburn Tigers forward Walker Kessler (13) in the first half at Bud Walton Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

1. Kentucky

Nov 29, 2021; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Kentucky Wildcats guard TyTy Washington Jr. (3) celebrates with forward Jacob Toppin (0) during the second half against the Central Michigan Chippewas at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

Story originally appeared on Razorbacks Wire