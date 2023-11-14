Mussatto's Minutes: Want Big 12 football chaos? Cheer for Iowa State to upset Texas

We’re all staring at the same Big 12 football standings and championship game scenarios, but not even Will Hunting could solve this equation.

There are too many variables at play. We’re missing 14 games of information — every one of which could have some effect on which two teams will play Dec. 12 in Arlington, Texas, in the Big 12 Championship Game.

But if you are a fan of chaos, cheer for Iowa State to upset Texas at 7 p.m. Saturday in Ames, Iowa. Because if that happens, and OU, OSU and Kansas State take care of business as favorites against BYU, Houston and Kansas, we’ll be staring at a five-way tie for first place heading into the final week of the season.

OU, OSU, Texas, Kansas State and Iowa State would all be 6-2 in the Big 12.

Kansas State and Iowa State play next week, so in that scenario at least one of those five teams would finish with three conference losses. We could still be looking at a four-way tie for first place, though, after all games are played.

The Big 12 should amend its slogan: One True Champion, Endless Possibilities.

Oklahoma head coach Brent Venables exits the stage after talking with ESPN at the NCAA college football Big 12 Media Days in Arlington, Texas, Thursday, July 13, 2023.

Pick Six

Each week I make a list of six college football somethings — teams, players, coaches, etc. — I want to highlight.

Since we’re in crunch time, here’s how I’d rank the top six teams if I was on the College Football Playoff committee.

1. Georgia (10-0): Its two best wins, home against Missouri and Ole Miss, have come in back-to-back weeks.

2. Washington (10-0): Awfully impressive resume: road wins at Arizona and USC, home wins over Oregon and Utah.

3. Ohio State (10-0): The Buckeyes’ best wins were at Notre Dame and vs. Penn State.

4. Florida State (10-0): Why the Seminoles over the Wolverines? Strength of schedule.

5. Michigan (10-0): The Wolverines passed their first real test of the season by winning at Penn State.

6. Texas (9-1): Why Texas over Oregon? The Longhorns’ best win was at Alabama. Oregon’s best win was at Utah.

Texas running back Jonathon Brooks (24) scores a touchdown in front of OU defensive back Woodi Washington (0) and linebacker Danny Stutsman (28) during a 49-0 win Saturday at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas.

Big 12 Game of the Week

Texas (9-1, 6-1 Big 12) at Iowa State (6-4, 5-2 Big 12), 7 p.m. Saturday, FOX: Huge conference championship stakes. The Cyclones have beaten the Longhorns in three out of the last four years. Texas has only won once in Ames since 2015. The Longhorns were dealt a devastating blow last weekend when star running back Jonathon Brooks suffered a season-ending ACL injury.

National Game of the Week

Washington (10-0, 7-0 Pac-12) at Oregon State (8-2, 5-2 Pac-12), 6:30 p.m. Saturday, ABC: Can the Huskies upset the Beavers to stay undefeated? Yes, that’s right. Oregon State is actually a 1-point favorite in this one. Washington has won 10 of the last 11 meetings. I would imagine the crowd in Corvallis is going to be crazy. Beavers fans might rush the field if Oregon State wins, favorites or not.

Mid-major mention: SMU (8-2, 6-0 AAC) at Memphis (8-2, 5-1 AAC), 11 a.m. Saturday, ESPN2: SMU is 0-2 against the Big 12 — losses at OU and TCU — and undefeated against everyone else. The American has been watered down with the defections of UCF, Houston and Cincinnati to the Big 12, and this is SMU’s final season in the AAC before it joins the ACC.

OKC Thunder thoughts

The Thunder finally got its first win against a Western Conference team by beating the Suns in comeback fashion on Sunday night in Phoenix.

Before that, OKC (6-4) had been 5-0 against the East and 0-4 against the West.

The Thunder took two from Cleveland, won at Chicago and beat Detroit and Atlanta at home.

The Thunder’s West schedule was rugged, with losses to Denver, Golden State, Sacramento and New Orleans.

Small-sample, fun fact of the day: The Thunder and the Nuggets are the only two teams that have not lost a game to an Eastern Conference team. OKC is 5-0 and Denver is … 1-0. I said the sample was small.

OKC’s next game against a team from the East is Nov. 22 when Billy Donovan and the Bulls come to Paycom Center.

