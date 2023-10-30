Mussatto's Minutes: What are OU's chances of making the College Football Playoff?

ESPN’s College Football Playoff predictor gives OU a 29% chance of making the College Football Playoff.

Wait, what? I’m not sure if the Sooners had a 29% chance before losing to Kansas 38-33 on Saturday in Lawrence. Now, though, that’s way too high. OU has to win out, and even that might not be enough.

Let’s look at the teams ahead of OU in ESPN’s playoff predictor.

Ohio State (8-0), 79%: The Buckeyes are undefeated with a couple of marquee wins — at Notre Dame and vs. Penn State. Ohio State plays Rutgers, Michigan State and Minnesota before its clash with Michigan. Even if the Buckeyes lose to the Wolverines, there’s a good chance Ohio State gets in.

Florida State (8-0), 75%: The Seminoles play at Pitt, vs. Miami, vs. North Alabama and at Florida before a likely ACC Championship Game. I like the Seminoles’ chances of winning out.

Michigan (8-0), 49%: What a soft schedule the Wolverines have had. Their best win is either at Minnesota or vs. Rutgers. Michigan still has to play at Penn State and vs. Ohio State.

Georgia (8-0), 41%: Seems low, does it not? Georgia might have a 41% chance of going undefeated, but even with one loss I think the Bulldogs get in.

Alabama (7-1), 30%: This one is easy. Win out and the Crimson Tide — with wins over LSU, Ole Miss, Tennessee and Georgia — gets in. Lose another game and Alabama is out.

Coach Brent Venables and the OU football team lost their first game of the season Saturday in a 38-33 defeat at Kansas.

OU is sixth on ESPN’s list, but here are three teams I think have a better shot than the Sooners of making the College Football Playoff.

Washington (8-0): ESPN gives the Huskies a 21% chance at the Final Four. They still have to play at USC and vs. Utah, but neither of those games look as tough as they once did. Oh, and Washington is undefeated and OU isn’t.

Oregon (7-1): The Ducks just demolished Utah, and their only loss was at Washington. That’s much more forgivable than losing at Kansas. If the decision is between a one-loss Oregon and a one-loss OU, Oregon should get the nod.

Texas (7-1): Why Texas over OU despite the Sooners having the head-to-head edge? Because if they meet in Arlington as one-loss teams, a Texas win almost certainly puts the Horns in. OU would need more help. Texas would have marquee wins against OU and Alabama. OU would have marquee wins against Texas and Texas.

I’d slot the Sooners ninth on my most-likely-to-make-the-playoff list, ahead of other one-loss teams like Penn State, Louisville, Missouri and Ole Miss.

Pick Six

Each week, I make a list of six college football somethings — teams, players, coaches, etc. — I want to highlight.

Today, I’m looking at six Power Five coaches that I think are on the hot seat.

1. Jimbo Fisher, Texas A&M: Did you realize this is already Year 6 for Fisher at Texas A&M? And despite the Aggies winning in the recruiting rankings, they’re 44-24 overall and 26-20 in the SEC under Fisher. Texas A&M is 5-3 this season with road games still to play at Ole Miss and LSU. Fisher has a $78.6 million buyout if he’s fired in season. That’s a stupid big number. But Texas A&M has stupid rich donors.

2. Sam Pittman, Arkansas: Patience is not a virtue in the SEC. The Hogs are 21-23 under Pittman with a 10-21 SEC record. Arkansas is off to a 0-5 conference start.

3. Dino Babers, Syracuse: Syracuse is an awfully tough job. One of the hardest in the Power Five ranks. But it might be time to try something else. The Orange is 0-4 in the ACC this season and 18-43 in the league since Babers was hired in 2016.

4. Tom Allen, Indiana: What’s the better job, Syracuse or Indiana? The answer is no. Allen, like Babers, was hired in 2016. The Hoosiers are 17-40 in the Big Ten under Allen.

5. Dana Holgorsen, Houston: The Cougars are 3-5 overall, 1-4 in the Big 12 and they were just drubbed 41-0 at Kansas State. Holgorsen, now in his fifth season, is 30-25, which sounds better than it is given that the Cougars competed in the American Athletic Conference in his first four years.

6. Dave Aranda, Baylor: Capping off the Texas trifecta is Aranda. Since leading the Bears to a 12-2 Sugar Bowl season in 2021, Baylor is 9-12 overall and 6-8 in the Big 12. Baylor has two Big 12 wins this season, against UCF and Cincinnati — which are a combined 0-10 in the conference.

Big 12 Game of the Week

OU (7-1, 4-1 Big 12) at OSU (6-2, 4-1 Big 12), 2:30 p.m. Saturday, ABC: Four of the five 4-1 teams play against each other this week: OU at OSU and Kansas State at Texas. But I can’t in good faith pick against the last Big 12 Bedlam.

National Game of the Week

Missouri (7-1, 3-1 SEC) at Georgia (8-0, 5-0 SEC), 2:30 p.m. Saturday, CBS: The Tigers are one of this season’s biggest surprises. Still, Georgia is a 15-point favorite. Only Auburn and South Carolina have played Georgia within two touchdowns. Only Auburn lost within single digits.

Mid-major mention: Air Force, Tulane and James Madison are the only three ranked Group of Five teams. Air Force plays 2-6 Army and Tulsane plays 1-7 East Carolina, so let’s go with James Madison (8-0, 5-0 Sun Belt) at Georgia State (6-2, 3-2 Sun Belt), 2:30 p.m. Saturday, ESPN2. The NCAA requires new FBS teams to make a two-year transition before they’re bowl eligible. What a dumb rule.

Missouri head coach Eli Drinkwitz looks on during a game against Kansas State at Memorial Stadium on Sept. 16, 2023, in Columbia, Mo.

OKC Thunder thoughts

At Sam Presti’s annual preseason press conference, it’s a given that he’ll be asked about the past season’s NBA champion and if there’s any lessons to be learned from a team-building perspective.

Presti spoke highly of the Nuggets, which destroyed the Thunder 128-95 Sunday afternoon in OKC’s home opener.

“(Jamal) Murray and (Nikola) Jokic are committed to winning with the Nuggets,” Presti said. “The organization is committed to those guys. They just have kept at it.

“In our society, and especially in sports culture today, we're blitzed every day with the terms windows and timelines … The commitment from those guys to the team and from the team to those guys in terms of their compensation and relationships, they're all in on winning together, and therefore I think it's allowed the team to really just focus on improving, battling back from adversities, integrating new players, and those guys really being invested in that.”

Jokic, a two-time MVP, is in his ninth season with the Nuggets. Murray is in his eighth. Michael Malone has been Denver’s coach since the 2015-16 season.

The lesson from the Nuggets is this: In non-glamour markets, like Denver and Oklahoma City, building a title contender takes time. And the ascent to the top isn’t without valleys.

The year before winning the title, Murray was out with a torn ACL and the Nuggets lost a first-round series 4-1 to the Warriors.

The year before that, the Suns swept the Nuggets in the Western Conference semifinals.

“I hope that we can be an example for a lot of teams,” Malone said. “I was given eight years to win a championship. Not many guys in my seat are given that amount of time … We live in a world, we work in a business where everybody wants instant gratification. It’s hard to get.

“Draft young players, develop those young players and give it some time to come together. I think (the Thunder) are on that path.”

Joe Mussatto is a sports columnist for The Oklahoman. Have a story idea for Joe? Email him at jmussatto@oklahoman.com. Support Joe's work and that of other Oklahoman journalists by purchasing a digital subscription today at subscribe.oklahoman.com.

